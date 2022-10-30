Brixton killings: Two shot dead in south London residential street

The scene on Railton Road. Picture: Sebastian Morrison

By Kit Heren

Two men have been shot dead on a residential street in Brixton, south London.

Locals reported that the shootout on Railton Road on Sunday night had been between gunmen in a moped and a car.

Police have not arrested anyone yet after the shooting, which took place at about 7.50pm.

Brixton resident Sebastian Morrison told MyLondon: "Shots were heard and a policewoman at scene told me it was a shooting. 12 shots were heard by locals, fire exchanged between a pair on a moped and people in a car. The car is crashed at the scene."

Railton Road, near where the shooting happened. Picture: Google Street View

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6166/30Oct. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "Officers, including firearms officers, are in attendance along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

"Two men were found injured at the location. Despite the efforts of emergency services, they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

"The nature of their injuries has not been confirmed at this time. Their next of kin are yet to be informed and we await formal identification. Post-mortem examinations will be held in due course.

"A number of roads in the area are closed and crime scenes are in place. Local residents will see an enhanced police presence in the area and are advised to speak with officers if they have any information.

"At this stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue."