Man, 79, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman shot dead in Merseyside

The incident happened on Meadowbrook Road. Picture: Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

A 79-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman with a suspected gunshot wound was found dead in Moreton, Merseyside Police said.

At about 1.45am on Sunday, police were called to an address on Meadowbrook Road to a report that the body of a woman in her 50s had been found inside.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, with an injury to her chest consistent with a gunshot wound, police said.

Officers arrested a 79-year-old man, who is known to the victim, on suspicion of murder and he was taken into custody for questioning.

An investigation is underway and a cordon is in place on Meadowbrook Road.

Officers remain at the scene to offer assurance to residents and forensic examinations, police said.

CCTV and house-to house-enquiries are being carried out in the area.

Chief Inspector Derek Riley urged anyone with information or evidence to come foreword, saying: "Although a man has been arrested following the tragic death of this woman in Moreton we are still in the very early stages of our investigation and inquiries into the incident are still ongoing in the area.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area of Meadowbrook Road in the very early hours of this morning who saw or heard anything or thinks they have captured anything significant on their doorbell camera or dashcam to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"I would also encourage anyone who has any other information which they believe could assist with our investigation to get in touch as this could be vital to our enquiries."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' on Facebook or call 101 with log 096 of Sunday 30 October.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.