Teenager charged with murder of 'lively, bubbly, beautiful' student who was killed in Manchester in 'random' attack

Victim Luke O'Connor. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Kit Heren

A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a student in Manchester this week, who was killed in a "random" knife attack.

Luke O'Connor, also 19, was stabbed to death on his way home from a house party in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Wilmslow Road, in the Fallowfield area of south Manchester.

Officers have said they do not believe he knew the person who killed the Manchester Metropolitan University student.

Now police have charged Shiloh George Pottinger, also of Fallowfield, with Mr O'Connor's murder. He is also accused of possession of a bladed article.

Pottinger will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday.

Superintendent Helen Critchley, of the City of Manchester South district, said: “Our detectives have been in liaison with the Crown Prosecution Service who have authorised us this afternoon to charge a suspect with Luke’s murder, which is a significant moment in this case for all concerned.

“Luke and his family remain at the front-and-centre of our investigation and my thoughts are with them this evening at the end of what will have been the most devastating week of their lives.

“We’ve also felt the shock and hurt in our large student community in Fallowfield, and we are continuing to listen and address the concerns that people have spoken to us about this week.

“I’d like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and nothing should be posted online that could jeopardise the defendant’s right to a free trial, therefore it’s really important people refrain from speculation or commentary on social media throughout the hearing of the case.

“We’re grateful for all the information the public have given us so far and anyone who is yet to speak to us who may have details that could help our investigation should call 0161 856 6777 quoting incident 240 of 26/10/2022.”

Mr O'Connor's family described the business management student and Liverpool fan as a "gentle giant"."Our hearts yearn for the loss of Luke; we are truly devastated by this tragedy," they said.

"Luke was loved by so many people, and he knew how much he was loved in return..."Luke was the youngest of three boys in our family and was a gentle giant with big hopes and dreams for the future.

"His biggest dream was to travel the world, but now Luke will never be able to fulfil that dream.

"Luke loved music, football and was a big supporter of Liverpool Football Club, who he followed religiously from a young age.

He had a profound impact on so many people throughout his life. He was truly one of a kind, who’s presence would light up any room.

"Luke’s friends also adored him, as he adored them. They often called Luke a ‘Legend’ and ‘the life and soul’ of everything he did. Everyone who met him, truly loved him

"Our lively, bubbly, beautiful boy has been taken from us and our family are now left with a hole in our hearts that will never be filled."