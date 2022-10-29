Footage released of 'completely innocent' teenager being attacked with gas canister at Notting Hill Carnival

29 October 2022, 10:03

By Daisy Stephens

Footage has been released of the moment a "completely innocent" bystander was attacked with a gas canister during the Notting Hill Carnival.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 19-year-old was "very seriously injured" when she was hit on the head and beaten to the ground, police said.

Two groups of men, mostly hooded, became involved in a violent fight in Ladbroke Grove, west Londno, just after 7pm on Monday August 29.

The "completely innocent" teenager, who had been standing at the scene, was struck on the head with a gas canister and then kicked and punched.

The groups of men then fled in opposite directions, and the woman was admitted to hospital.

Read more: 'Sweet, compassionate' girl, 15, strangled to death after hijab got caught in go-kart

Read more: First image of Ilford shooting victim emerges as cops ask witnesses to shatter 'wall of silence'

The footage was released by the Metropolitan Police on Saturday in a bid to persuade witnesses to come forward.

Detective Constable Sam Packer said: "The victim was left very seriously injured in hospital following this incident - although she has been discharged she continues to need treatment for the injuries she sustained.

"She is a completely innocent member of the public who was attacked without provocation or warning by people who were intent on causing violence.

"If you were there and saw what happened, or have footage that could help us identify those responsible, please do the right thing and contact us immediately."

Anyone who saw the attack, or captured it on video, is asked to contact police ref via 101 or Tweet @MetCC ref CAD 3472/30 Aug.

Alternatively, to remain 100 per cent anonymous, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will outline his financial plans in November

Threat of biggest tax burden since World War II as Jeremy Hunt's November Budget 'could contain £25b in tax hikes'

A Brit kayaker was rescued from the English Channel on Thursday

Brit kayaker rescued at sea after spending days clinging to buoy in English Channel 'vanishes from French hospital'

An investigation has been launched in the Royal Navy

Investigation ordered over 'abhorrent' claims of 'sexual bullying' and 'rape lists' within Royal Navy

Joe Biden has spoken about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband at their San Fransisco home

'Enough is enough': Biden condemns 'despicable' attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Suella Braverman was allegedly 'in denial' about having to step down because of the data breach

Braverman 'was in denial' over resignation despite claiming to have reported breach as soon as she realised her mistake

The artwork has been displayed incorrectly for decades

'We realised it was obvious!' Famous artwork displayed the wrong way up for 75 years

The incident unfolding

Watch terrifying moment cyclist tries to push over wheelie rider - before instantly falling over

Jerry Lee Lewis has died

'The last great icon of rock 'n' roll's birth': Jerry Lee Lewis, known for hit song 'Great Balls of Fire', dies aged 87

Elliott managed to land a job at Yarm school but it hired private detectives to look into his past

Teacher banned for life after lying about playing against Australia's rugby team and Oxbridge credentials

Vasile Culea attacked Kenneth and Freda Walker

Romanian man jailed for beating elderly woman to death and leaving her in a pool of her own blood, in botched burglary

A women's rally outside the Scottish Parliament.

Women survivors of male violence brand MSPs refusal to hear them a 'kick in the teeth'

Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron have pledged to make Channel crossings unviable

UK and France pledge to make migrant Channel crossings 'completely unviable' in first talks between Sunak and Macron

Mahek Bukhari (L) is accused of murdering two cousins

TikTok influencer accused of 'murdering her mother's lover' told police 'a pack of lies', court hears

Pablo Mari was pictured smiling from his hospital bed

Wounded Arsenal star Pablo Mari seen smiling in hospital bed and giving thumbs up as he says he is lucky to be alive

1

King Charles replaces Prince Harry as Captain General of the Marines

Duncan Bannatyne rejected criticism over his pools

Health club Dragon Duncan Bannatyne turns down pool temperatures by 1C as customers complain they're too cold

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stephen Paul Craig

Man who doused girlfriend in petrol and set her on fire 20 years ago in 'Reservoir Dogs' fantasy jailed for murder
Paul Pelosi, husband of US House speaker Nancy, has been violently assaulted

Top US politician Nancy Pelosi's husband violently attacked with hammer in break-in at family home
Rishi Sunak was taken on by an elderly patient

'You're not trying!' Hospital patient takes on Sunak over nurses' pay as he U-turns on £10 missed appointment charge
Sarah Ferguson reportedly denied claims she contacted the Crown producers to discuss her portrayal

Duchess of York denies claims she contacted producers of the Crown to give 'inside view' on her character in hit Netflix show
1

Sunak insists Braverman has 'learned from her mistake' as Starmer brands restoring Home Sec an 'act of weakness'
Millie Stardust, the daughter of Alvin Stardust, has about to publish her debut novel

'I think about the happy': Late rock legend Alvin Stardust's daughter says writing debut novel helped her grieve her dad
1

Just Stop Oil protesters spray Rolex store in Knightsbridge with orange paint after similar acts at luxury car showrooms
1

Two minute bursts of exercise per day may enough to stave off an early death, study suggests
Alamy / LBC

Killer jailed on live TV: Female churchgoer sentenced to life for beheading pensioner in UK first
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has spoken for the first time of Thursday's stabbing attack in a Milan supermarket

'I saw a person die in front of me:' Arsenal defender Pablo Mari's first words since being stabbed in supermarket attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC caller: 'I think Rishi Sunak is potentially more dangerous than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.'

Rishi Sunak is potentially 'more dangerous' than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, LBC caller says
Suella on immigration

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Suella Braverman's ‘distasteful’ rhetoric and ‘animus against immigrants’
Nick Ferrari

'Women aren't clothes to be popped on and off according to political ambition': Feminist rebukes Eddie Izzard's gender expression
Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who says ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap but can’t say the cost

Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who claims ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap without knowing the cost
Marr takes on Just Stop Oil protesters

'Punch me on the nose and I won't listen': Andrew Marr destroys Just Stop Oil protests over painting stunts
Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Reappointing Braverman is a political mistake Sunak can and should fix

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else.'

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else', says charity worker
Former military man who lost colleagues during The Troubles after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’ says info leaks are a ‘serious matter’ as Suella Braverman returns to office

Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’
David Lammy

'Liz Truss was extraordinarily bad': David Lammy burst into laughter reflecting on ex-PM's time in office

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit