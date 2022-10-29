Footage released of 'completely innocent' teenager being attacked with gas canister at Notting Hill Carnival

By Daisy Stephens

Footage has been released of the moment a "completely innocent" bystander was attacked with a gas canister during the Notting Hill Carnival.

The 19-year-old was "very seriously injured" when she was hit on the head and beaten to the ground, police said.

Two groups of men, mostly hooded, became involved in a violent fight in Ladbroke Grove, west Londno, just after 7pm on Monday August 29.

The "completely innocent" teenager, who had been standing at the scene, was struck on the head with a gas canister and then kicked and punched.

The groups of men then fled in opposite directions, and the woman was admitted to hospital.

The footage was released by the Metropolitan Police on Saturday in a bid to persuade witnesses to come forward.

Detective Constable Sam Packer said: "The victim was left very seriously injured in hospital following this incident - although she has been discharged she continues to need treatment for the injuries she sustained.

"She is a completely innocent member of the public who was attacked without provocation or warning by people who were intent on causing violence.

"If you were there and saw what happened, or have footage that could help us identify those responsible, please do the right thing and contact us immediately."

Anyone who saw the attack, or captured it on video, is asked to contact police ref via 101 or Tweet @MetCC ref CAD 3472/30 Aug.

Alternatively, to remain 100 per cent anonymous, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.