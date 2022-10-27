'Sweet, compassionate' teenage girl strangled to death after hijab got caught in go-kart

27 October 2022, 13:17 | Updated: 27 October 2022, 13:28

Ruwaida Adan (L) died at Capital Go Karts (R)
Ruwaida Adan (L) died at Capital Go Karts (R). Picture: Family handout/Google Maps

By Kit Heren

A "sweet" and "compassionate" teenage girl died after her hijab got caught in a go-kart she was driving on a school trip, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ruwaida Adan, 15, was strangled just a few minutes into a race at Capital Karts in Barking in east London on August 6, 2021.

She was rushed to hospital, but died four days later.

Ruwaida had only just started wearing a hijab, but did not have it on all the time, Walthamstow Coroner's Court heard.

Ruwaida, from Newham in east London, died of a hypoxic brain injury and asphyxiation.

The go-karting facility had a rule that riders should not wear loose clothing, but a youth worker on the trip said that no checks had taken place.

Ruwaida put on a balaclava and helmet over the top of her hijab. The end of the scarf was hanging out of the helmet, the court heard. Parts of the go-kart itself were also damaged.

Read more: Churchgoing woman guilty of beheading pensioner and dumping her body in a suitcase in row over £200,000

Ruwaida's family said in a statement: "Ruwaida was sweet and compassionate to everyone she met. She was so kind, thoughtful, caring, loving, strong and wise beyond her years. She was always speaking up for those who couldn’t speak up for themselves. She was always laughing and smiling – she had the most contagious laugh.

Ruwaida Adan
Ruwaida Adan. Picture: Family handout via solicitors

“Losing Ruwaida has been the hardest thing we have ever been through and losing her so unexpectedly makes it even worse.

"Not only has a big part of our family gone, but her death has caused us all so much pain that we are all changed forever. We miss Ruwaida every second of every day.”

Read more: 'I don't hate him': Libby Squire's mum prepares to meet daughter's killer in prison

The jury concluded: “No safety check ensured that Ruwaida removed her headscarf before getting into her go car."No daily mechanics check was carried out on August 6, 2021. In Ruwaida’s cart the plastic drive belt guard to the rear axle was absent and the rear seat shield was damaged.

Both should cover exposed moving parts. Ruwaida’s scarf became entangled in the moving parts resulting in her asphyxiation and her death on August 10, 2021."

Capital Karts
Capital Karts. Picture: Google Street View

The Barking branch of Capital Karts has now closed for unrelated reasons - but the company still runs operations in Canary Wharf.

Capital Karts now has a member of staff to make sure headscarves are removed at reception. But the coroner said she was unsure how committed the company was to making sure these policies are enforced.

Read more: Prison guard, 34, who sent underwear pics and talked about sex on the phone in relationships with two inmates jailed

“I have a concern about the nature of Capital Karts' understanding of, and commitment to, addressing the concerns identified in the inquest about the adequacy of checks on clothing performed by marshalls.”

LBC has contacted Capital Karts for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
1

Churchgoing woman guilty of beheading pensioner and dumping her body in a suitcase in row over £200,000

A man was jailed for raping a teenage girl after she left the Bat and Ball bar in Westfield Stratford

Man, 36, jailed for raping teenager in flowerbed at London shopping centre

Some schools are considering reducing to a four-day week due to rising costs

Four day week? Fury after parents warned some schools considering shorter weeks amid 'catastrophic' cost crisis

FRANCE-EU-BRITAIN-MIGRANTS

Brits offered money to house Channel migrants amid record numbers and soaring hotel bills

1

Boris Johnson considers starting organisation to support Ukraine as he eyes a new career on the international stage

Shell's CEO has said the Government should tax energy companies further to "protect the poorest" in society.

Nadhim Zahawi refuses to rule out new windfall tax as Shell doubles profits to £8billion

Rishi Sunak is reconsidering major cuts to public spending and tax rises and after a marked improvement in the country's finances.

Rishi Sunak reconsidering tax hikes as budget delay saves Treasury £15 billion

Libby Squire's mum to meet daughter's killer

'I don't hate him': Libby Squire's mum prepares to meet daughter's killer in prison

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

Prince Harry new book cover (spare) and Harry with William, Kate and Meghan

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir will be called 'Spare' and released on January 10, publisher reveals

The warning comes from the BVA ahead of Halloween

'Pets are not fashion accessories': Stark warning for pet owners ahead of Halloween

Rishi Sunak has reappointed Ms Braverman in his Cabinet

Backlash against Braverman: Civil service fury as Sunak accused of 'grubby deal' over Home Secretary appointment

Snow is set to follow on from the warm weather.

Hotter than Greece: Britain to bask in 'unusually warm' weather before snow sweeps across country

Bennett worked as a prison guard at HMP Lincoln

Prison guard, 34, who sent underwear pics and talked about sex on the phone in relationships with two inmates jailed

Sajid Javid speaks to Andrew Marr

Sajid Javid 'hopes Truss and Kwarteng will be friends again' after he 'stops talking' to her

A man was arrested in a similar outfit three years ago

Man arrested after multiple 'gimp' sightings in Somerset

Latest News

See more Latest News

Budd threw excrement over the Captain Sir Tom statue

Eco activist who threw human excrement over Captain Tom monument spared jail and told to pay £200 over stunt
Adil Khan (L) and Qari Abdul Rauf (R)

'Let me stay to be a son's role model': Rochdale grooming gang members deported to Pakistan after seven-year legal battle
Concerns grow over whether pensions and benefits could be in for cuts

Pensions and benefits to be cut? Fears grow after Rishi Sunak says 'difficult decisions' need to be made
VATICAN-RELIGION-POPE-AUDIENCE

'Devil gets in that way' Pope issues warning after admitting priests and nuns watch porn

1

Rishi Sunak brings back fracking ban controversially lifted by former PM Liz Truss

Gareth Hale suffered a stroke

'Everything he loved in his life has been taken away': Daughter of stroke victim hits out at ambulance waiting times
Police want to speak to Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino (L) in connection with the fatal stabbing of Yolanda Saldana Feliz (R)

Hunt for man after woman stabbed to death and another seriously hurt - with police warning 'do not approach him'
1

Drugs smuggler, 74, caught with a £1m haul extradited from Portuguese prison to UK after wife, 72, dies in jail
Thousands of protesters 40 days since Masha Amini death

Thousands of protesters defy Iran's police and gather 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death

Garforth was arrested in Neuva Andalucia

One of UK's most wanted caught in police sting in Spain 'tried to ride e-bike at undercover cops before arrest'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy

'Liz Truss was extraordinarily bad': David Lammy burst into laughter reflecting on ex-PM's time in office
Sangita Myska reflects on her conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft

The moment my conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft morphed into a socio-politicial phenomena by Sangita Myska
Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10 | Watch again

Gay football journalism student

I have 'conflicted' feelings about the World Cup, says gay journalism student

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak has taken a big hit bringing back Suella Braverman but he owes her - big time
Suella back in cabinet

'Complete mockery': James O'Brien rages over the PM's reappointment of Suella Braverman

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit