'Sweet, compassionate' teenage girl strangled to death after hijab got caught in go-kart

Ruwaida Adan (L) died at Capital Go Karts (R). Picture: Family handout/Google Maps

By Kit Heren

A "sweet" and "compassionate" teenage girl died after her hijab got caught in a go-kart she was driving on a school trip, an inquest has heard.

Ruwaida Adan, 15, was strangled just a few minutes into a race at Capital Karts in Barking in east London on August 6, 2021.

She was rushed to hospital, but died four days later.

Ruwaida had only just started wearing a hijab, but did not have it on all the time, Walthamstow Coroner's Court heard.

Ruwaida, from Newham in east London, died of a hypoxic brain injury and asphyxiation.

The go-karting facility had a rule that riders should not wear loose clothing, but a youth worker on the trip said that no checks had taken place.

Ruwaida put on a balaclava and helmet over the top of her hijab. The end of the scarf was hanging out of the helmet, the court heard. Parts of the go-kart itself were also damaged.

Ruwaida's family said in a statement: "Ruwaida was sweet and compassionate to everyone she met. She was so kind, thoughtful, caring, loving, strong and wise beyond her years. She was always speaking up for those who couldn’t speak up for themselves. She was always laughing and smiling – she had the most contagious laugh.

Ruwaida Adan. Picture: Family handout via solicitors

“Losing Ruwaida has been the hardest thing we have ever been through and losing her so unexpectedly makes it even worse.

"Not only has a big part of our family gone, but her death has caused us all so much pain that we are all changed forever. We miss Ruwaida every second of every day.”

The jury concluded: “No safety check ensured that Ruwaida removed her headscarf before getting into her go car."No daily mechanics check was carried out on August 6, 2021. In Ruwaida’s cart the plastic drive belt guard to the rear axle was absent and the rear seat shield was damaged.

Both should cover exposed moving parts. Ruwaida’s scarf became entangled in the moving parts resulting in her asphyxiation and her death on August 10, 2021."

The Barking branch of Capital Karts has now closed for unrelated reasons - but the company still runs operations in Canary Wharf.

Capital Karts now has a member of staff to make sure headscarves are removed at reception. But the coroner said she was unsure how committed the company was to making sure these policies are enforced.

“I have a concern about the nature of Capital Karts' understanding of, and commitment to, addressing the concerns identified in the inquest about the adequacy of checks on clothing performed by marshalls.”

LBC has contacted Capital Karts for comment.