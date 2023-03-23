Inside Rishi Sunak's net worth: How much is he paid to be prime minister?

Rishi Sunak and his family have a staggering combined net worth. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Rishi Sunak's mega wealth has come under the spotlight once more after he published his personal UK tax returns.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is believed to be one of the richest politicians in the House of Commons due to his past career in banking and because of his wife Akshata Murty's family fortune.

And now, with a new salary coming in thanks to his job as PM, he's published his personal tax returns covering the past four years.

No.10 published "a summary" of his UK taxable income, capital gains and tax paid as reported to HMRC, prepared by accountancy service Evelyn Partners.

Details of the return showed that he paid £393,217 in 2020/2021, and £227,350 in 2019/20.

Read more: Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay a very high tax rate', says Open Democracy CEO

Read more: Tory ERG blasts Rishi Sunak's Brexit change as 'practically useless' as PM faces needing Labour to pass deal

So how much is Rishi Sunak really worth? And how much is he paid to be Prime Minister of the UK? Here's a look inside his staggering wealth.

Rishi Sunak publicly showed a summary of his taxes. Picture: Alamy

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of one of India's richest businessman. Picture: Alamy

What is Rishi Sunak's net worth?

In 2022, The Sunday Times Rich List valued Mr Sunak's fortune at £730million combined with his wife Akshata Murty.

So how did Rishi get so rich? Before going into politics, he used to work for US investment bank, Goldman Sachs.

His career developed when he moved into hedge fund management before setting up his own business, Theleme Partners in 2010.

In July 2019, when he was chief secretary to the Treasury to then chancellor Sajid Javid, he also invested in a blind trust - where you can make interest from investments without knowing where the money is actually invested.

This reportedly contains a multi-million pound fortune for Mr Sunak.

But while the PM's personal wealth is impressive by itself, the majority of his combined net worth comes from his wife, the daughter of one of India's most successful entrepreneurs.

Ms Murty's father is the co-founder of Indian tech giant Infosys and she has shares in the company that already total an estimated £430million.

Her family also has other lucrative deals including a £900million joint venture with Amazon in India and she is also a director or direct shareholder at five other UK companies.

Akshata also has her own company, Catamaran Ventures UK Ltd where she stores her private wealth.

How much is Rishi Sunak paid to be prime minister?

As PM, Rishi earns an annual salary of around £164,951.

As shown on the government website, their total salary is made up of two different payments, one for being PM, and another for being an elected member of parliament.

Rishi earns £80,807 for his role as PM (although only £75,440 of that was claimed) and a further £84,144 for being an MP.

Mr Sunak is the MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire.