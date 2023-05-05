King Charles military service and career: What medals does he have?

By EJ Ward

With the Coronation of King Charles III taking place at the weekend many Brits will be left asking what are the new King's medals.

King Charles has not been awarded medals for active service in a war zone despite a six-year military career, mainly flying for the Royal Navy.

He served in both the Navy and air force during his military career between 1971 and 1994.

The King wears the appropriate regalia, given his service, ranks in the Navy and Air Force, and appropriate titles.

He wears the Order of Merit, the Order of the Bath, and the Queen's Service Order, all for service to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

What military rank is King Charles?

Although Charles left the military in 1976, he still continued to work closely with the Armed Forces.

In 2012, the late Queen Elizabeth II awarded him the highest rank in all three services - Field Marshal, Admiral of the Fleet and Marshal of the Royal Air Force.

What medals does King Charles have?

The former Prince of Wales has been awarded the following medals:

From left to right

Queen’s Service Order (New Zealand)

Coronation Medal

Silver Jubilee Medal

Golden Jubilee Medal

Diamond Jubilee Medal

Platinum Jubilee Medal

Naval Long Service Good Conduct (LSGC) (three additional service bars)

Canadian Forces Decoration (three additional service bars)

The New Zealand Commemorative Medal

New Zealand Armed Forces Award

Charles was also awarded the Garter Star in 1958, which is the most prestigious British order of chivalry.

What is King Charles military service?

During his second year at Cambridge, he requested and received Royal Air Force training.

He then trained as a jet pilot in March 1971, passing out that September before embarking on a naval career.

He then served on the guided missile destroyer HMS Norfolk between 1971 and 1972 and the frigates HMS Minerva 1972 to 1973 and finally HMS Jupiter 1974.

In 1974, he qualified as a helicopter pilot at RNAS Yeovilton, and then joined 845 Naval Air Squadron, operating from HMS Hermes.

On February 9, 1976, Charles took command of the coastal minehunter HMS Bronington for his last ten months of active service in the navy.

He learned to fly on a Chipmunk basic pilot trainer, a BAC Jet Provost jet trainer, and a Beagle Basset multi-engine trainer; he then regularly flew the Hawker Siddeley Andover, Westland Wessex and BAe 146 aircraft of The Queen's Flight until he gave up flying after crashing the BAe 146 in the Hebrides in 1994.