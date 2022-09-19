Prince William military service: Prince of Wales career and medals

Prince William chose the path of a pilot in his military career. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge followed King Charles's footsteps with his military career, but what are the details of his service? And what are his medals for?

Prince of Wales, William, just like many members of the royal family before him, chose a military service career before taking on full time royal duties.

Following in his father, King Charles's footsteps, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge also opted to get his pilot licence where he served in the Search and Rescue Force in Norfolk.

As Kate Middleton's husband officially steps up and becomes the heir to the throne, following the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II, William, 40, has found his military career in the spotlight.

So what was Prince William's military service? And what are his medals for? Here's the latest information.

Prince William and his family have all achieved medals. Picture: Alamy

Did Prince William, the Prince of Wales, serve in the military?

In comparison to his brother, Prince Harry, William has not served on the front line but instead chose a career as a pilot.

In total, he served seven and a half years of military service, beginning his time as an officer in the Blues and Royals Regiment before moving on to become a pilot, training at the Royal Air Force College.

Once he qualified, the father of three become a full time pilot with the Search and Rescue Force.

Joining the East Anglian Air Ambulance services, a paid position, the Duke donated his full wage to charity.

As the future heir to the throne, William was then required to carry out more royal duties and officially left his position.

What medals does Prince William have?

William has a number of medals which he often wears with his Blues and Royals No 1 uniform. These include the golden, diamond and platinum jubilee medals.

The Duke also wears the garter sash, the garter star and the Royal Airfoce pilot wings.