Prince Harry military service: What medals does he have?

Prince Harry proudly wears four medals from his military service. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Details of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex's military service revealed including what medals he's received and why he has more than Prince William.

Questions over Prince Harry's military service began rising when he officially stepped down from the royal family, along with his wife Meghan Markle, and it was revealed he would be stripped of his names and duties.

And now, as he prepares to say his final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, alongside members of his family including his brother Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and father King Charles, the fascination with his military service has risen once again.

This comes after the Duke wore civilian clothing, along with his medals, during the procession of the Queen's funeral from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Harry, aged 38, then wore his military uniform, minus his grandmother's initials 'ER', for the coffin vigil carried out by the late monarch's grandchildren.

So what are the details of Prince Harry's military service? And what does he have medals for? Here's the latest information.

Prince Harry wore his military uniform for the Queen's vigil alongside his brother and cousins. Picture: Alamy

Did Prince Harry serve in the military?

The Duke of Sussex served in the Army for ten years, undertaking two tours of Afghanistan.

The father of two rose to the rank of Captain at the peak of his military career which began in 2004.

In January 2006, Clarence House confirmed he was to join the Blues and Royals and in April he become an Army officer. In May, Prince Harry joined his regiment and the Troop Leaders’ Course for his special-to-arm training to become an armoured reconnaissance troop leader.

Prince Harry wears four military medals from his career in the Army. Picture: Alamy

What military medals does Prince Harry have?

Thanks to his active service in the Army, many will notice that Prince Harry has more medals than his brother, the heir to the throne.

Harry has an Afghanistan Service Medal and a Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medal.

He also wears the KCVO Star, representing the Royal Victorian Order, which recognises distinguished personal service to the monarch of the Commonwealth.