What is Princess Anne's coronation role?

4 May 2023, 16:06

Princess Anne at the races wearing a cream hat and pearl earrings alongside a picture of her in her military uniform riding a horsr
Princess Anne has been handed an important military role for the coronation day. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

King Charles has entrusted the Princess Royal with one of the most important jobs of his Coronation Day as a thank you for her unwavering loyalty.

Coronation Day is here and Charles and wife Camilla are officially ready to be crowned king and queen following Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022.

With the day officially organised, Charles and Camilla have also chosen some important roles for those who are the closest to them and that includes Princess Anne.

As Charles's younger sister, the Princess Royal has been handed one of the most important roles of the day, the "Gold-Stick-in-Waiting".

It's reported that she was "incredibly honoured" to be given the position as a thank you for her unwavering support and loyalty to him and the royal family.

So what exactly is Princess Anne's role on coronation day? What will she be doing? Here's all the details.

Princess Anne wearing a green hat with matching coat and silver broach
Princess Anne has been dubbed one of the most loyal and committed royal family members. Picture: Alamy

What is Princess Anne's coronation role?

Named the official Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, Anne aged 72, is responsible for the monarch's personal safety.

As part of the role, she will lead the grand royal procession from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace.

She will ride on horseback behind King Charles and Queen Camilla, who will be in the Gold State Carriage, and will lead 6,000 armed services back to the palace through the streets of London.

The tradition of this role dates back to the 15th century, where two rods, one gold and one silver, would be placed by the monarch to protect them from danger.

These roles are now only really used for such royal events, like the coronation, and is typically held by the Colonels of the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals.

The role of Silver Stick is held by the Commander of the Household Cavalry.

Princess Anne is also due to appear on Buckingham Palace's balcony for the flypast should the weather permit.

King Charles and Princess Anne on a country walk
King Charles and Princess Anne have a close brother and sister relationship. Picture: Alamy

Royal enthusiasts gather on Mall ahead of the coronation

What has Princess Anne said about her role?

In an interview with CBC, Anne joked how her position was being used to her advantage.

She said: "I haven't asked too many questions. I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer.

"So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes. Not least of all, it solves my dress problem."

