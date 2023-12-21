Prague sniper: What we know so far about gunman who shot 15 dead from rooftop

21 December 2023, 18:41 | Updated: 21 December 2023, 19:23

The 24-year-old, named locally as David Kozak, who was a student at the Faculty of Arts at Charles University in Prague where he carried out his devastating attack, was swiftly "eliminated" by police
The 24-year-old, named locally as David Kozak, who was a student at the Faculty of Arts at Charles University in Prague where he carried out his devastating attack, was swiftly "eliminated" by police. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The gunman who opened fire on crowds from a Prague university building - killing at least 15 people - murdered his father before carrying out the rooftop massacre, investigating officers have revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 24-year-old, named locally as David Kozak, who was a student at the Faculty of Arts at Charles University in Prague where he carried out his devastating attack, was swiftly "eliminated" by police.

The student left people cowering inside classrooms and scrambling for safety on a building ledge as his gunshots rang out over the historic Jan Palach Square in the city's Old Town.

Prior to the mass attack, the young man's father was found dead in a small village 13 miles out of Prague. The murders were not initially thought to be connected before police discovered the relationship.

A police spokesperson said: "The police received information at 12:45 p.m. that a 24-year-old man was supposed to leave the village of Hostouň for Prague, saying that he wanted to take his own life.

"A dead man was found in the village from which he left, he was the attacker's father," said the police president, adding that it was a premeditated act."

It has also been revealed that the shooter kept a diary on the encrypted messaging app Telegram where he said he had dreamt of committing a "school shooting and possibly suicide".

Students of Charles University are being evacuated by police at the location of the shooting
Students of Charles University are being evacuated by police at the location of the shooting. Picture: Getty
The flashing lights from emergency vehicles are seen along the bank of river Moldau by the Charles University in central Prague, on December 21
The flashing lights from emergency vehicles are seen along the bank of river Moldau by the Charles University in central Prague, on December 21. Picture: Getty

Read More: Prague gunman who killed 15 as he opened fire from university rooftop was a student, police say

Read More: Boy, 4, stabbed to death in east London home, as 41-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder

In one alleged message, which was written in Russian, the shooter wrote: "I want to do a school shooting and possibly suicide. Alina Afanaskina helped me so much."

The alleged message is said to refer to Alina Afanaskina, a 14-year-old student, who is accused of killing two students and injuring five others in an attack in Bryansk, western Russia, on December 7.

The post continued: "I always wanted to kill, I thought I would become a maniac in the future. Then, when Ilnaz did the shooting, I realized that it was much more profitable to do mass rather than serial murders. I sat.. Waited.. Dreamed.. Wanted.. But Alina became the last straw. It was as if she had come to my aid from heaven just in time."

Giving a press conference this evening, police said the gunman legally owned several weapons, and stressed "nothing wrong with his past was found".

CZECH-SHOOTING-POLICE-POLITICS
CZECH-SHOOTING-POLICE-POLITICS. Picture: Getty
Paramedics load a stretcher into an ambulance van at the location of the shooting in Prague, Czech Republic
Paramedics load a stretcher into an ambulance van at the location of the shooting in Prague, Czech Republic. Picture: Getty

Read More: Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on southern Gaza

Read More: Farmer, 59, and wife, 54, found dead with gunshot wounds – as police continue probe

Vít Rakušan, the interior minister for Czechia - the now preferred name of the Czech Republic - said there was no indication that the gunman had been radicalised by "international terrorism" before carrying out the attack.

However, the police president investigating the incident said the shooter had been "inspired" by similar mass attacks abroad.

Police said they found and recovered the gunman's "lifeless body" from the university campus.

Czechia's interior minister said police were still investigating whether the gunman first turned the gun on himself before he was "eliminated" by police.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Czech Shooting

Student kills 15 in mass shooting at Prague university

Breaking
Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street

Home Office slow down new migration salary threshold hikes after furious backlash

Giuliani Bankruptcy Filing

Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy after 148m-dollar defamation lawsuit

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan make bid to return to UK after their mum suffers heart attack

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

More than 500,000 people in Gaza are starving, UN report warns

OPEC Angola

Angola leaves Opec over lower oil production quotes

Brianna Ghey's teen killers will be identified when they are sentenced

‘Obsessed by violence and binging on gore’: Brianna Ghey’s killers to be named in court

Czech Shooting

Ten killed and dozens injured in Prague shooting

The scene in Dublin city centre shortly after the stabbing incident.

Man appears in court charged with Dublin stabbing attacks that left five-year-old girl in critical condition in hospital

Czech Shooting

Shooting in central Prague leaves several dead and dozens wounded

France Depardieu

Macron accused of siding with Depardieu as actor faces misconduct allegations

US Russia Ukraine War Brown

Top US military officer speaks to Chinese counterpart in bid to thaw relations

Rising demand: Hackney food bank

London food bank spends over £4,000 a month to meet unprecedented demand

Locals and tourists fled the scene, while those inside the building climbed onto the roof to hide from the shooter

Prague gunman who killed 15 as he opened fire from university rooftop was a student, police say

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visit to Ukraine

EU pays the final tranche of Ukraine budget support for 2023

The scene on Thursday

Boy, 4, stabbed to death in east London home, as 41-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protests have shut down Barclay Primary School

London school closes amid protests as pupil 'barred from wearing Palestine flag', as head slams 'malicious' parents
Serbia Election

Serbia opposition urges EU to help open international probe into disputed vote

Lebanon Israel Palestinians

Israeli shelling in Lebanese border town ‘kills elderly woman’

Christmas getaway chaos with Eurostar trains cancelled, key line to Manchester blocked and ‘do not travel’ alert issued

Christmas getaway chaos with Eurostar trains cancelled, key line to Manchester blocked and ‘do not travel’ alert issued
Albania Opposition

Albania’s parliament lifts legal immunity of former prime minister

New rules for British second homeowners in France are coming in

Brits with second homes in France can stay for six months without a visa, after post-Brexit limits overturned
France Macron G7

Macron says a security crisis could force rethink of Paris Olympic opening show

Berlin Film Festival Scorsese

Berlin film festival to honour Martin Scorsese for lifetime achievement

Therapy Cats Ohio

Amputee cat and owner team up to help others in Ohio

Turkey Economy

Turkish central bank raises interest rate to 42.5% to combat high inflation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said

'One Pint Willy': Prince William's bizarre nickname revealed, as Mike Tindall says he is 'not the best drinker'
Meghan Markle has appeared in a bizarre coffee advert

Meghan Markle returns to acting in coffee advert as intern who stacks boxes, works in IT and misses a fist bump
Prince Andrew is facing more scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew faces more scrutiny over ties with Jeffrey Epstein as judge orders evidence from 'grope' accuser can be released

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit