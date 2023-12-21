Gunman opens fire from Prague university rooftop leaving ten dead and dozens injured as students cower on window ledge

Locals and tourists fled the scene, while those inside the building climbed onto the roof to hide from the shooter. Picture: Twitter

By Christian Oliver

At least 11 people are dead, including a gunman, and dozens injured after a shooter opened fire on a roof near a Prague arts university.

The gunman wielding a "long firearm" opened fire on crowds from a rooftop over Jan Palach Square in the city's Old Town, near the famous Charles University's Faculty of Arts.

Video footage posted on social media showed people fleeing for their lives across the famous Charles Bridge in the centre of Prague. Police warned people to exit the area immediately and find refuge indoors.

"The entire building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of injured at the scene," police said on X. "We urge citizens not to stay in the immediate vicinity and not to leave their houses."

Ten people were reported dead, while dozens more were rushed to receive emergency medical attention. Rescue services have not yet confirmed the fatalities.

Amid the chaos and devastation, people from inside the building where the gunman was firing were pictured scrambling out of a window onto a ledge on the side of the building to find safety.

Others at the scene posted images to social media of them cowering inside the building to find refuge, forming barricades at classroom doors.

Czech media reported the gunman was dead following the shooting - as locals reported he had fallen from the rooftop.

“The shooter has been eliminated!," police confirmed minutes later, following harrowing scenes of tourists and residents fleeing the scene while gunshots rang out.

Those inside the building near Jan Palach Square in Prague's Old Town climbed out the windows to flee the gunman. Picture: Twitter

Armed police are seen on the balcony of the Charles University in central Prague, on December 21, 2023. Picture: Getty

Currently stuck inside my classroom in Prague. Shooter is dead, but we are waiting to be evacuated. Praying to make it out alive.



Locked the door before the shooter tried to open it. Fucking hell. pic.twitter.com/wYyhOe5U6p — Jakob Weizman (@jakobweizman) December 21, 2023

One terrified student posted online that the gunman tried to open the door to their classroom but they had locked it moments earlier.

Jakob Weizman wrote: “Currently stuck inside my classroom in Prague. Shooter is dead, but we are waiting to be evacuated. Praying to make it out alive.

“Locked the door before the shooter tried to open it. F***ing hell.”

Student Deda Mrazek posted online: “I am OK. I was in the library at the time of the shooting.” She shared an image of students hiding in the back of a computer lab.

An email sent to staff and students told people to ‘stay put’.“Don't go anywhere, if you're in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights,” the email said.

Police take security measures as several people were killed and injured in a shooting incident near a university in Prague, Czech Republic on December 21. Picture: Getty

A police officer cordons off an area near the Charles University in central Prague, on December 21, 2023. Picture: Getty

The gunman wielding a "long firearm" opened fire on crowds from a rooftop over Jan Palach Square in the city's Old Town, near the famous Charles University's Faculty of Arts. Picture: Getty

Prague's mayor Bohuslav Svoboda, the gunman fell from the building and died. It has not yet been confirmed if he was killed by police or turned the weapon on himself.

"I urge citizens not to go to the place to look. I want to reassure the public, the shooter has been eliminated, another attacker has not been confirmed," the country's interior minister, Vít Rakušan, told news outlet ČT.

There had been reports of a second shooter at the scene, but Mr Rakušan confirmed this was not the case and there was no further immediate danger. He stressed people should still cooperate with policing instructions amid the aftermath.

However Czech reports suggest dozens of armed officers swept on a house in Kladensko, north west of Prague, which has been linked to the faculty shooting.

Officers have not given more details on that operation.