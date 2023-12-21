Gunman opens fire from Prague university rooftop leaving ten dead and dozens injured as students cower on window ledge

21 December 2023, 15:02 | Updated: 21 December 2023, 16:06

Locals and tourists fled the scene, while those inside the building climbed onto the roof to hide from the shooter
Locals and tourists fled the scene, while those inside the building climbed onto the roof to hide from the shooter. Picture: Twitter

By Christian Oliver

At least 11 people are dead, including a gunman, and dozens injured after a shooter opened fire on a roof near a Prague arts university.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The gunman wielding a "long firearm" opened fire on crowds from a rooftop over Jan Palach Square in the city's Old Town, near the famous Charles University's Faculty of Arts.

Video footage posted on social media showed people fleeing for their lives across the famous Charles Bridge in the centre of Prague. Police warned people to exit the area immediately and find refuge indoors.

"The entire building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of injured at the scene," police said on X. "We urge citizens not to stay in the immediate vicinity and not to leave their houses."

Ten people were reported dead, while dozens more were rushed to receive emergency medical attention. Rescue services have not yet confirmed the fatalities.

Amid the chaos and devastation, people from inside the building where the gunman was firing were pictured scrambling out of a window onto a ledge on the side of the building to find safety.

Others at the scene posted images to social media of them cowering inside the building to find refuge, forming barricades at classroom doors.

Czech media reported the gunman was dead following the shooting - as locals reported he had fallen from the rooftop.

“The shooter has been eliminated!," police confirmed minutes later, following harrowing scenes of tourists and residents fleeing the scene while gunshots rang out.

Those inside the building near Jan Palach Square in Prague's Old Town climbed out the windows to flee the gunman
Those inside the building near Jan Palach Square in Prague's Old Town climbed out the windows to flee the gunman. Picture: Twitter
Armed police are seen on the balcony of the Charles University in central Prague, on December 21, 2023
Armed police are seen on the balcony of the Charles University in central Prague, on December 21, 2023. Picture: Getty

Read More: Christmas getaway chaos with Eurostar trains cancelled, key line to Manchester blocked and ‘do not travel’ alert issued

Read More: Pope uses Christmas greeting to ask Vatican staff to avoid ‘rigid ideologies’

One terrified student posted online that the gunman tried to open the door to their classroom but they had locked it moments earlier.

Jakob Weizman wrote: “Currently stuck inside my classroom in Prague. Shooter is dead, but we are waiting to be evacuated. Praying to make it out alive.

“Locked the door before the shooter tried to open it. F***ing hell.”

Student Deda Mrazek posted online: “I am OK. I was in the library at the time of the shooting.” She shared an image of students hiding in the back of a computer lab.

An email sent to staff and students told people to ‘stay put’.“Don't go anywhere, if you're in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights,” the email said.

Police take security measures as several people were killed and injured in a shooting incident near a university in Prague, Czech Republic on December 21
Police take security measures as several people were killed and injured in a shooting incident near a university in Prague, Czech Republic on December 21. Picture: Getty
A police officer cordons off an area near the Charles University in central Prague, on December 21, 2023
A police officer cordons off an area near the Charles University in central Prague, on December 21, 2023. Picture: Getty
The gunman wielding a "long firearm" opened fire on crowds from a rooftop over Jan Palach Square in the city's Old Town, near the famous Charles University's Faculty of Arts
The gunman wielding a "long firearm" opened fire on crowds from a rooftop over Jan Palach Square in the city's Old Town, near the famous Charles University's Faculty of Arts. Picture: Getty

Prague's mayor Bohuslav Svoboda, the gunman fell from the building and died. It has not yet been confirmed if he was killed by police or turned the weapon on himself.

"I urge citizens not to go to the place to look. I want to reassure the public, the shooter has been eliminated, another attacker has not been confirmed," the country's interior minister, Vít Rakušan, told news outlet ČT.

There had been reports of a second shooter at the scene, but Mr Rakušan confirmed this was not the case and there was no further immediate danger. He stressed people should still cooperate with policing instructions amid the aftermath.

However Czech reports suggest dozens of armed officers swept on a house in Kladensko, north west of Prague, which has been linked to the faculty shooting.

Officers have not given more details on that operation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The scene in Dublin city centre shortly after the stabbing incident.

Man appears in court charged with Dublin stabbing attacks that left five-year-old girl in critical condition in hospital

Czech Shooting

Shooting in central Prague leaves several dead and dozens wounded

France Depardieu

Macron accused of siding with Depardieu as actor faces misconduct allegations

US Russia Ukraine War Brown

Top US military officer speaks to Chinese counterpart in bid to thaw relations

Rising demand: Hackney food bank

London food bank spends over £4,000 a month to meet unprecedented demand

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visit to Ukraine

EU pays the final tranche of Ukraine budget support for 2023

The scene on Thursday

Boy, 4, stabbed to death in east London home, as 41-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Protests have shut down Barclay Primary School

London school closes amid protests as pupil 'barred from wearing Palestine flag', as head slams 'malicious' parents

Serbia Election

Serbia opposition urges EU to help open international probe into disputed vote

Lebanon Israel Palestinians

Israeli shelling in Lebanese border town ‘kills elderly woman’

Christmas getaway chaos with Eurostar trains cancelled, key line to Manchester blocked and ‘do not travel’ alert issued

Christmas getaway chaos with Eurostar trains cancelled, key line to Manchester blocked and ‘do not travel’ alert issued

Albania Opposition

Albania’s parliament lifts legal immunity of former prime minister

New rules for British second homeowners in France are coming in

Brits with second homes in France can stay for six months without a visa, after post-Brexit limits overturned

France Macron G7

Macron says a security crisis could force rethink of Paris Olympic opening show

Berlin Film Festival Scorsese

Berlin film festival to honour Martin Scorsese for lifetime achievement

Therapy Cats Ohio

Amputee cat and owner team up to help others in Ohio

Latest News

See more Latest News

Turkey Economy

Turkish central bank raises interest rate to 42.5% to combat high inflation

Alex's mother may have fled to Spain

Alex Batty's mother Melanie 'has gone to Spain to escape attention' after son reappears six years on from vanishing
Police want to speak to a man after receiving reports of indecent exposure.

Police hunt man 'who made woman film him before sucking his toes' in spate of indecent exposures
Joshua Jacques, 29, killed Samantha Drummond and three members of her family in their Bermondsey home

Drug addict guilty of stabbing girlfriend and three members of her family to death in ‘sacrifice’ at London home
A low traffic neighbourhood has been blamed for several local issues

London council slammed as school fears pupil muggings amid traffic restrictions and special needs children miss classes
Brianna's killers can be named, as her devastated mother spoke of her loss

Brianna Ghey's teenage killers will be named as judge lifts anonymity of boy and girl who stabbed schoolgirl to death
Australia Wildfire

Two injured and homes destroyed as Australian wildfire burns out of control

A woman said that she spent 27 hours in A&E

Woman tells of 27-hour A&E wait hell as she slams lack of communication and claims 'strikes have made it worse'
Vatican Pope

Pope uses Christmas greeting to ask Vatican staff to avoid ‘rigid ideologies’

Australia Red Sea Attacks

Australia to send military personnel to help protect Red Sea shipping

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said

'One Pint Willy': Prince William's bizarre nickname revealed, as Mike Tindall says he is 'not the best drinker'
Meghan Markle has appeared in a bizarre coffee advert

Meghan Markle returns to acting in coffee advert as intern who stacks boxes, works in IT and misses a fist bump
Prince Andrew is facing more scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew faces more scrutiny over ties with Jeffrey Epstein as judge orders evidence from 'grope' accuser can be released

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit