Christmas getaway chaos with Eurostar trains cancelled, key line to Manchester blocked and ‘do not travel’ alert issued. Picture: Supplied

By Christian Oliver

Christmas travel plans have been thrown into chaos after Eurostar cancelled trains amid an 'unexpected strike', a key train line between Manchester and London blocked, flights grounded, and 'do not travel' alerts issued as Storm Pia batters the UK.

Devastated passengers trying to head north for Christmas flooded London Euston Station, where they were told to go home due to overhead wire damage exiting London at Watford Junction.

All train lines are blocked through the area until further notice, London Northwestern Railway said, as passengers were told to return tomorrow.

Travel turmoil continued as Eurostar this afternoon confirmed those heading away for the Christmas period would be stalled after Eurotunnel staff launched an "unexpected strike".

The rail link between Britain and continental Europe would not be able to open later in the day, the train company confirmed, thwarting plans for those making their way to meet family and friends over the festive period.

"Due to unexpected strike action by Eurotunnel staff, services are currently not able to proceed through the Channel Tunnel until mid-afternoon at earliest," Eurostar said in a social media plaform X.

"Trains held en route 9126, 9018, 9023, 9125 will return to their starting point as are now cancelled," they added - meaning those travelling would need to rebook or find alternative routes.

As Storm Pia battered the UK, British Airways grounded some flights on Thursday, with a spokesperson saying: "As a result of Air Traffic Control restrictions put in place because of Storm Pia, we have had to make some adjustments to our schedule today."

Commuters were earlier told to avoid travel as Storm Pia's 80mph winds forced a weather warning to be issued for northern England, north Wales, the Midlands, Scotland and Northern Ireland for most of the day.

TransPennine Express put out a "do not travel" warning, "strongly" recommending passengers wait until after 3pm to make their trip.

ScotRail cancelled services on seven lines including Glasgow to Oban and Mallaig and Inverness to Aberdeen.

Avanti West Coast routes between Glasgow Central and Lockerbie, and Edinburgh and Lockerbie, could de delayed by up to an hour due to speed restrictions.

Meanwhile, CrossCountry warned services between Edinburgh and Newcastle could be cancelled or delayed, while LNER warned trains could be cancelled, delayed or altered. Some of their trains could terminate at Newcastle instead of Edinburgh.