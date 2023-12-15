Met Office issues 24-hour ‘danger to life’ amber weather warning for rain

By Asher McShane

The Met Office has issued a rare ‘danger to life’ weather warning with heavy rain forecast for parts of the UK.

The warning issued earlier today covers a large part of north western Scotland.

The warning states fast-flowing floodwater is likely to cause a danger to life all day on Sunday.

The warning is in place for 24 hours with the possibility of power cuts and disruption to travel services.

‘Persistent, heavy rain’ will likely spark chaos on the roads prompting closures, the warning adds.

Met Office Chief Forecaster, Paul Gundersen, said: "Later next week and the days running up to Christmas there are some suggestions that the jet stream will drift further south, allowing conditions to turn more widely unsettled.

"There is also a chance of winds switching to more of a northwesterly direction, allowing conditions to become a little colder, with a risk of some wintry showers developing in the north.

"At this stage there is very little sign of any widespread or severe cold and wintry weather.”