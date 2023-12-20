Farmer, 59, and wife, 54, found dead with gunshot wounds – as police continue probe

Farmer Richard Harrison, 59, and his wife Rachel. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

A farmer and his wife have been found dead with gunshot wounds at their home in a Leicestershire village.

Richard Harrison, 59, and his wife, 54-year-old Rachel Harrison were found dead on Friday morning in Saddington.

Officers were called to the scene on Smeeton Road at 11.17am on December 15.

A post-mortem examination confirmed they had both died from gunshot injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident but said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Neighbours have since paid tribute to the couple, telling of their "shock" to hear of their deaths.

"They were a lovely and decent couple and our hearts go out to their family," one neighbour said, according to the Mail.

"It is a terrible thing to happen, really shocking, and has upset so many of us at a time when we should all be looking forward to celebrating Christmas with loved ones."

A friend said the couple had "seemed so together".

"I am finding it all very shocking and hope their family are getting all the support they need," they said.

Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, said: “This is a deeply tragic incident and officers are continuing to support the family during this extremely difficult time.

“We will continue to carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident, but I can confirm we do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident and a file will be prepared for H.M. Coroner.”