Prague gunman who killed 14 from rooftop 'inspired by mass shootings', as police connect him with two more murders

21 December 2023, 20:27 | Updated: 21 December 2023, 20:48

Student David Kozak has been connected with the mass shooting
Student David Kozak has been connected with the mass shooting. Picture: Czech Police/Social Media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A Prague gunman who killed at least 14 people from the roof of a university in the Czech capital has been connected with two more murders in the country by police.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The gunman, named by local media as David Kozák, is believed to have turned the gun on himself after firing indiscriminately at dozens of students at Charles University's Faculty of Arts - where he was a student.

At least 14 people were killed in the shooting, with up to 30 more injured.

Wielding a "long firearm", Kozák opened fire on crowds from a rooftop over Jan Palach Square in the city's Old Town.

The shooter was form a village around 21km outside of Prague, where his father was found dead earlier today.

Speaking at a news conference this evening, police have connected Kozák to two more shootings that occurred near Prague last week.

David Kozák
David Kozák. Picture: Handout
Those inside the building near Jan Palach Square in Prague's Old Town climbed out the windows to flee the gunman
Those inside the building near Jan Palach Square in Prague's Old Town climbed out the windows to flee the gunman. Picture: Twitter

Kozák had a fascination with mass shootings and appears to have been inspired by others ones that have taken place across the world, police have theorised.

He allegedly kept a diary in Russian on the Telegram app.

In post, he allegedly wrote: "I want to do a school shooting and possibly suicide."

Read More: Prague gunman who killed 15 as he opened fire from university rooftop was a student, police say

Read More: Prague sniper: What we know so far about gunman who shot 15 dead from rooftop

Amid the chaos and devastation, people from inside the building where the gunman was firing were pictured scrambling out of a window onto a ledge on the side of the building to find safety.

Others at the scene posted images to social media of them cowering inside the building to find refuge, forming barricades at classroom doors.

"The entire building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of injured at the scene," police said at around 15.40 local time on X. "We urge citizens not to stay in the immediate vicinity and not to leave their houses."

Read More: Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on southern Gaza

Read More: At least 127 people killed after earthquake in north-western China

Czech media reported the gunman was dead following the shooting - as locals reported he had fallen from the rooftop. Local media said he first turned the gun on himself.

“The shooter has been eliminated!," police confirmed minutes later, following harrowing scenes of tourists and residents fleeing the scene while gunshots rang out.

Images on social media appeared to show the gunman dressed in black with a rifle aimed at crowds below. Witnesses described the male shooter as picking his victims off one by one.

One terrified student posted online that the gunman tried to open the door to their classroom but they had locked it moments earlier.

Jakob Weizman wrote: “Currently stuck inside my classroom in Prague. Shooter is dead, but we are waiting to be evacuated. Praying to make it out alive.

“Locked the door before the shooter tried to open it. F***ing hell.”

Armed police are seen on the balcony of the Charles University in central Prague, on December 21, 2023
Armed police are seen on the balcony of the Charles University in central Prague, on December 21, 2023. Picture: Getty

Read More: Christmas getaway chaos with Eurostar trains cancelled, key line to Manchester blocked and ‘do not travel’ alert issued

Read More: Pope uses Christmas greeting to ask Vatican staff to avoid ‘rigid ideologies’

Student Deda Mrazek posted online: “I am OK. I was in the library at the time of the shooting.” She shared an image of students hiding in the back of a computer lab.

An email sent to staff and students told people to ‘stay put’.“Don't go anywhere, if you're in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights,” the email said.

Within minutes of the shooting, armed police swept into the university building where the gunman was "eliminated".

Prague's mayor Bohuslav Svoboda, the gunman fell from the building and died. It has not yet been confirmed if he was killed by police or turned the weapon on himself.

"I urge citizens not to go to the place to look. I want to reassure the public, the shooter has been eliminated, another attacker has not been confirmed," the country's interior minister, Vít Rakušan, told news outlet ČT.

Police take security measures as several people were killed and injured in a shooting incident near a university in Prague, Czech Republic on December 21
Police take security measures as several people were killed and injured in a shooting incident near a university in Prague, Czech Republic on December 21. Picture: Getty
A police officer cordons off an area near the Charles University in central Prague, on December 21, 2023
A police officer cordons off an area near the Charles University in central Prague, on December 21, 2023. Picture: Getty
The gunman wielding a "long firearm" opened fire on crowds from a rooftop over Jan Palach Square in the city's Old Town, near the famous Charles University's Faculty of Arts
The gunman wielding a "long firearm" opened fire on crowds from a rooftop over Jan Palach Square in the city's Old Town, near the famous Charles University's Faculty of Arts. Picture: Getty

Mr Rakušan said he would "not comment on the shooter's motivation at the moment".

"We are still mapping the situation," the minister said. "I appreciate the professional intervention of all components. The police were on the scene within minutes. We will call a press briefing with the chief of police and then with the prime minister."

There had been reports of a second shooter at the scene, but Mr Rakušan initially confirmed this was not the case and there was no further immediate danger. He stressed people should still cooperate with policing instructions amid the aftermath.

However Czech reports suggest dozens of armed officers swept on a house in Kladensko, northwest of Prague, which has been linked to the faculty shooting.

Officers have not given more details on that operation.

Mr Rakušan later said: "At the moment, there is no way to confirm the connection with the investigated case in Klánovice."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alex Batty returned to the UK last week

'Fearful' Alex Batty will be given legal protection as he restarts life in UK after six years away, court decides

Apple Watch Sales Suspension

Apple stops online sales of watch models in patent dispute

David Levi, 47, the criminal group collected money from the public under the guise that it would all be handed over to good causes

Pudsey bear fraudsters jailed after conning £500,000 out of public by posing as charity collectors

Golden Globe Host

Comedian and actor Jo Koy to host Golden Globes

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz wants to normalise couples sleeping in separate bedrooms - or even houses

Czech Shooting

Student kills 15 in mass shooting at Prague university

The 24-year-old, named locally as David Kozak, who was a student at the Faculty of Arts at Charles University in Prague where he carried out his devastating attack, was swiftly "eliminated" by police

Prague sniper: What we know so far about gunman who shot 15 dead from rooftop

Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street

Home Office slow down new migration salary threshold hikes after furious backlash

Giuliani Bankruptcy Filing

Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy after 148m-dollar defamation lawsuit

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan make bid to return to UK after their mum suffers heart attack

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

More than 500,000 people in Gaza are starving, UN report warns

OPEC Angola

Angola leaves Opec over lower oil production quotes

Brianna Ghey's teen killers will be identified when they are sentenced

‘Obsessed by violence and binging on gore’: Brianna Ghey’s killers to be named in court

Czech Shooting

Ten killed and dozens injured in Prague shooting

The scene in Dublin city centre shortly after the stabbing incident.

Man appears in court charged with Dublin stabbing attacks that left five-year-old girl in critical condition in hospital

Czech Shooting

Shooting in central Prague leaves several dead and dozens wounded

Latest News

See more Latest News

France Depardieu

Macron accused of siding with Depardieu as actor faces misconduct allegations

US Russia Ukraine War Brown

Top US military officer speaks to Chinese counterpart in bid to thaw relations

Rising demand: Hackney food bank

London food bank spends over £4,000 a month to meet unprecedented demand

Locals and tourists fled the scene, while those inside the building climbed onto the roof to hide from the shooter

Prague gunman who killed 15 as he opened fire from university rooftop was a student, police say
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visit to Ukraine

EU pays the final tranche of Ukraine budget support for 2023

The scene on Thursday

Boy, 4, stabbed to death in east London home, as 41-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder
Protests have shut down Barclay Primary School

London school closes amid protests as pupil 'barred from wearing Palestine flag', as head slams 'malicious' parents
Serbia Election

Serbia opposition urges EU to help open international probe into disputed vote

Lebanon Israel Palestinians

Israeli shelling in Lebanese border town ‘kills elderly woman’

Christmas getaway chaos with Eurostar trains cancelled, key line to Manchester blocked and ‘do not travel’ alert issued

Christmas getaway chaos with Eurostar trains cancelled, key line to Manchester blocked and ‘do not travel’ alert issued

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said

'One Pint Willy': Prince William's bizarre nickname revealed, as Mike Tindall says he is 'not the best drinker'
Meghan Markle has appeared in a bizarre coffee advert

Meghan Markle returns to acting in coffee advert as intern who stacks boxes, works in IT and misses a fist bump
Prince Andrew is facing more scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew faces more scrutiny over ties with Jeffrey Epstein as judge orders evidence from 'grope' accuser can be released

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit