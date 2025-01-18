What will Donald Trump's presidency mean for the UK? Immigration, tariffs, and regulation - everything you need to know

We explain how the Trump administration might impact the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

As Donald Trump prepares for his inauguration, we break down how the Trump administration will impact the UK.

Trump will officially become president of the United States at the inauguration ceremony on Monday, January 20.

This will be the second time he will become president after first serving from 2016-2020.

Trump was re-elected in November last year, after a landslide victory against Democrat candidate and vice-president Kamala Harris.

The Republican candidate's impending inauguration has been by his 'hush money' court case. He was sentenced to unconditional discharge on 10 January, avoiding prison time or a fine.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States on Monday, marking the start of his second term in office.

White House, Washington DC. Picture: Alamy

How will Trump impact UK trade?

The US is the UK's largest trade partner outside the UK, so any trade decisions under the Trump administration might have an impact on an open economy like the UK.

Trump's interest in tariffs could involve moving foreign companies inside the US or using tariffs to encourage other countries into implementing policy changes which satisfy the US.

Some UK industries might be impacted if Trump's policies incite a trade war.

But Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said she will be making “strong representations” to Trump's team to make the case against tariffs.

The US may influence trade policies in the UK. Picture: Alamy

How will Trump influence spending in the UK?

Trump has encouraged increase defence spending among European allies, calling for NATO's 32 member states to spend 5% of their GDP on defence.

While it was always expected that Labour government's defence review - commissioned soon after Labour assumed power - was going to recommend a hike in defence spending, Trump's presidency may incite a more aggressive push towards spending.

This may undermine Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves' spending plans and capacity to keep her pledge on tax hikes.

Donald Trump will officially become president on 20 January. Picture: Alamy

Will Trump influence immigration policies in the UK?

Immigration is a key topic for the US, with Trump's plans to clamp down on undocumented migrants in the US forming a central part of his presidential campaign.

Trump's ambitions for tougher action on migrants could incite calls for similarly tough measures on immigration in the UK.

Yet if Trump's immigration measures come to fruition, any blowbacks - such as collapse in certain jobs or industries like fruit picking in the US - may be held as case studies of the disadvantage of implementing similar policies in the UK.

It is not yet known exactly how Donald Trump's administration will impact policy in the UK. Picture: Alamy

How will UK net zero and climate change goals be impacted by Trump?

Trump has made clear his visions on climate change, with a removal of the US from the Paris Climate Change agreement an almost certainty.

Instead, Trump is expected to rally towards building the oil and gas industry in the US - a move that has proved controversial among climate experts and policymakers.

Trump's climate scepticism could influence fellow sceptics in the UK, who already critique the government's moves energy transition as an exorbitant drain on consumers and businesses in the UK.

Could Trump influence regulation in the UK?

The Trump administration may challenge countries with regulations that the US deems are harmful to their interests.

This might impact digital regulation - something Elon Musk is publicly critical about - or limits on US agricultural imports into the UK.

If a regulation war happens between the US and the EU, the UK could also be impacted.

As the UK bears a lot of regulation inherited from the EU but are less able to retaliate, this may make the UK vulnerable to challenges from the Trump administration.