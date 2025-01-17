Starmer unveils UK-Poland security and defence treaty as PM vows 'unbreakable commitment' to NATO and Ukraine

PM Keir Starmer unveiled a new security and defence treaty on a state visit to Poland. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Keir Starmer has spoken of "deep bonds of family, of history, and of friendship" on a state visit to Poland - where he unveiled a new security and defence pact.

The agreement aims to address shared threats, including Russian aggression in Ukraine, people smuggling gangs, and hybrid threats like disinformation campaigns.

In his remarks, Sir Keir emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating, “The UK and Poland are longstanding allies, and our cooperation stretches back for generations.”

He highlighted that the two nations are “closer than ever today,” citing examples such as the Polish pilots who gave their lives during the Battle of Britain and the Polish government-in-exile, which was hosted for many years in his part of London.

During a press conference in Warsaw, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the “unbreakable commitment” to both NATO and Ukraine.

He also visited Auschwitz-Birkenau, the Nazi concentration camp where around 1.1million people were murdered.

He also spoke of his wife Victoria's family roots in Poland, as well as their shared love for Arsenal FC.

Starmer stated the defence of Ukraine is vital for the defence of Europe. Picture: Getty

'Unbreakable commitment'

At press conference, the PM spoke of an "unbreakable commitment to NATO an unbreakable commitment to Ukraine."

He also thanked Tusk for everything he had done to support Ukraine.

"We’re clear, together, that the route to a just and lasting peace comes through strength.

"The strength to secure that peace, on Ukraine's terms. And the strength to maintain it.

"We will work with all allies to that end to step up our efforts to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position now, and guarantee that Ukraine will be able to defend herself and deter Russia in the future."

"The defence of Ukraine is vital for the defence of Europe," he said.

Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Burned police car in the Kiev region during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

'Issue of our time'

He also described Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "the issue of our time".

"The scale of the threat to Europe today must be matched by the scale of our collective response.

"I am determined to deepen our security collaboration, both with the EU and of course bilaterally.

He then announced that today they would launch negotiations on a new UK-Poland security and defence treaty, covering all aspects of the threats we face.

The PM and his wife Victoria visited the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp. Picture: Getty

'Never again'

Starmer described his visit to Auschwitz as "utterly harrowing", and said his wife was "equally moved" by their time there.

"I will never forget what I saw today. And I will never forget my responsibility to pass this on to the next generation."

"To remember, to learn, and to respect. Our solemn promise: Never again."

"This is our duty – now and always."

Starmer and his wife Victoria lay a wreath during a visit to the Memorial And Museum Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture: Getty

Writing for the Jewish Chronicle newspaper to coincide with the visit, the Prime Minister said: "Nothing could prepare me for the sheer horror of what I have seen in this place. It is utterly harrowing.

"The mounds of hair, the shoes, the suitcases, the names and details, everything that was so meticulously kept, except for human life.

"As I stood by the train tracks at Birkenau, looking across that cold, vast expanse, I felt a sickness, an air of desolation, as I tried to comprehend the enormity of this barbarous, planned, industrialised murder: a million people killed here for one reason, simply because they were Jewish."