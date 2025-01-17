UK and Poland unite to launch landmark defence and security pact

The UK and Poland will start work on a new defence and security agreement on Friday, when Sir Keir Starmer travels to the eastern European country for talks. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to begin talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk today to launch a new UK-Poland Defence and Security Treaty.

The agreement aims to address shared threats, including Russian aggression in Ukraine, people smuggling gangs, and hybrid threats like disinformation campaigns.

Sir Keir emphasised the importance of this collaboration, stating: “The UK and Poland are longstanding allies and our cooperation stretches back for generations.

“With ever-increasing threats to Europe’s security, now is the time to take our partnership to the next level, so we can ensure we’re tackling the big issues that rebound on the British people at home – from Putin’s aggression to the vile people smuggling gangs trading in human misery."

The treaty, which aligns with the UK’s broader aim of resetting its relationship with Europe, will bolster military cooperation, secure energy supplies, and safeguard critical infrastructure. It will also enhance joint efforts to combat illegal migration and organised immigration crime.

Polish Border Guard members stay guard next to anti-tank concrete fortifications near the border with Russia. Picture: Getty

The agreement builds on a long history of military cooperation between the two nations, including joint projects such as the MIECZNIK AH140 Frigate Programme and the NAREW Ground-Based Air Defence Programme.

In a significant development, a new UK-Poland Joint Programme Office will open in Bristol this year, staffed by personnel from both countries, to deliver Poland’s next-generation air defence system.

Alongside security discussions, Sir Keir will meet Polish business leaders in Warsaw to strengthen economic ties. Polish logistics firm InPost has announced an additional £600 million investment in the UK, bringing its total investment to £1 billion by 2029.

This expansion will support up to 12,000 new jobs and grow the UK’s e-commerce infrastructure.

Bilateral trade between the UK and Poland reached £30.6 billion in 2024, with British exports to Poland supporting around 75,000 UK jobs.

Starmer's trip to Poland comes just one day after his tour of Ukraine. Picture: Getty

This is part of a wider wave of investments into the UK, including £14 billion in AI, £4 billion from Malaysian firm YTL, and a £50 million investment deal with JATCO and Nissan to create hundreds of jobs in the North East.

The treaty discussions follow Sir Keir’s visit to Ukraine, where he pledged continued support for the country amid ongoing Russian aggression. Sir Keir stated: “It is only through closer collaboration with our most important partners such as Poland that we’ll protect the UK’s national security – the key foundation on which I’ll deliver my Plan for Change.”

With talks expected to continue throughout the month, this treaty represents a significant step in uniting European allies against shared challenges and securing the UK’s place on the global stage.