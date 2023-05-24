What happened to Madeleine McCann? A timeline of events as investigation continues

24 May 2023, 12:25 | Updated: 24 May 2023, 12:40

Metropolitan police searching grass lands in Portugal alongside a picture of Madeleine McCann showing off her eye mark
Madeleine McCann first went missing in 2003 while on holiday with her family in Portugal. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Have they found Madeleine McCann? When did she go missing? Here's a full timeline of dates and the latest news as a new development happens in the investigation.

Madeleine McCann has been missing since 2007 following a holiday with family and friends in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

And now, 16 years on, a new development has risen and police have begun a thorough search of reservoir, Arade dam, which is over 31 miles from where the British toddler went missing from her apartment.

The latest search is in connection with German Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the case, who is believed to have been in the area at the time she was taken.

Police divers entered the water at the site on Tuesday 23rd May and have already removed multiple bags of possible evidence.

The Policia Judiciaria said in a statement it is co-ordinating the searches of the area at request of the German authorities (BKA) and in the presence of British officers.

Read more: 'We are never going to give up trying to find her': Madeleine McCann's parents issue birthday statement

Read more: Madeleine McCann detectives begin search of remote Portuguese reservoir German suspect Cristian Brueckner visited

So what exactly happened to Madeleine McCann? Here's a full timeline of events as the investigations continue in 2023.

Madeleine McCann's parents Kate and Gerry at a press conference in Portugal
Madeleine McCann's parents Kate and Gerry have said they will never give up the search. Picture: Getty

May 2007

On holiday with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, plus her brother and sister Amelie and Sean, as well as family and friends, Madeleine was reported missing.

It was this night where her parents put them to bed and went for dinner with a group of friends in the hotel complex where they had devised a rota to keep checking on the children.

When it was Kate McCann's turn to check, she noticed her daughter was missing and alerted the police and hotel.

From this moment on, staff, guests and hundreds of volunteers searched Praia da Luz, where the family were staying in Portugal, in an attempt to find Madeleine. Border police and airport staff were also put on alert.

On the 12th, the McCann's issued a statement that said they "cannot describe the anguish and despair" they are feeling.

On the 26th, police issued a description of a man from the night of Madeleine's disappearance who was spotted possibly carrying a child.

June 2007

A Portuguese police chief officer has admitted that some important forensic clues may have been destroyed in the search for Madeleine McCann as the crime scene was not protected efficiently enough in the first few hours.

September 2007

Over 100 days since she went missing, the Portugese police interviewed Kate McCann as a witness and then the couple were named as suspects. Days later they returned to the UK with prosecutors saying there was no evidence to keep questioning them.

November 2007

Dad Gerry McCann released a video detailing how he believed his family was watched by a "predator" in the days before Madeleine's disappearance.

Kate and Gerry McCann searching for Madeleine McCann in Portugal as mum Kate holds her daughter's pink bear
Kate and Gerry McCann had become suspects in the Portugese investigations. Picture: Getty

2008

  • January - The McCann's release sketches of a "creepy man" spotted at the resort by a British holiday maker as he becomes another suspect in the missing case.
  • May - On the one-year anniversary since missing Madeleine went missing, Kate made a public statement urging people to "pray like mad" for her little girl.
  • July - Portugese police say they have submitted their final report on the case which is then followed by the end of their investigations, officially lifting the suspect status on her parents.

November 2009

New images of Madeleine McCann are released showing what she might look like now.

The McCann's begin to say they are getting incredibly "frustrated" at the lack of looking for their daughter.

November 2010

Kate and Gerry McCann sign a book deal to write about Madeleine's disappearance.

May 2011

The McCann's officially publish their book, Madeleine.

Prime Minister David Cameron brings new attention to the missing child case as he asks the Metropolitan Police to help igniting a two-year review.

Images of Madeleine McCann are drawn up to display what she might look like now
Images of Madeleine McCann are drawn up to display what she might look like now. Picture: Getty

April 2012

The UK review Madeleine McCann's case hoping to bring "closure". New images of Madeleine are also released as they speculate what she might look like now, aged 9.

The Portugese authorities also confirm they will not be reopening the case.

2013

  • May - UK detectives who have been reviewing the case say they have identified a number of persons of interest as new developments and witnesses are uncovered.
  • July - Based on the new discoveries, a formal investigation is opened.
  • October - 41 potential suspects are named and a BBC Crimewatch appeal reveals e-fit images of a man who was seen carrying a three year old on the night she went missing. Alongside Scotland Yard's new evidence, Portugal police reopen their investigation too.

2014

  • January - British detectives fly to Portugal to continue their new line of investigation.
  • June - Extensive searches are carried out in Praia da Luz including scrubland around the complex she went missing.
  • July - four suspects are quizzed by the police but unfortunately no new developments as to where Madeleine McCann is happen.

2015

  • September - the UK government has confirmed around £10million has been spent on the new line of investigations in the case.
  • October - The official Twitter account is closed down after it continued to get loads of abuse. Later this month the amount of police officers dedicated to the case is reduced to just four.

2017

  • March - The Home Office gives another grant of £85,000 to continue looking for Madeleine McCann for a further six months. This takes the cost to over £11million.
  • April - The McCann's gear up for the 10th anniversary since Madeleine went missing. At the time, their official website read: "It's likely to be stressful and painful and more so given the rehashing of old 'stories', misinformation, half-truths and downright lies which will be doing the rounds in the newspapers, social media and 'special edition' TV programmes."

2019

  • March - An eight-part Netflix series surrounding Madeleine's disappearance is released. Parents Kate and Gerry had no part in the process and were concerned it could harm police investigations.
  • June - The Home Office says it will continue to fund the investigation until at least March 2020.

German prosecutor confirms search is 'connected with Madeleine McCann proceedings'

Kate and Gerry McCann at a press conference wearing black and blue and yellow ribbons in her hair
Kate and Gerry McCann spoke at multiple events and press conferences in the years Madeleine McCann was missing. Picture: Alamy

2020

A new prime suspect emerges in the form of 43-year old German prisoner Christian B, a German paedophile.

A spokesman for Kate and Gerry say it's "the most significant development in 13 years".

German prosecutors say they believe Madeleine is dead and treat her disappearance as murder.

It also emerges the prime suspect allegedly confessed to his part in Madeleine's disappearance to a man in a bar.

Christian B has previously been convicted of raping an elderly woman and has other convictions of child sex abuse.

2023

May - On the 16th anniversary of Madeleine's disappearance the McCann's hold a vigil and say she is "still very much missed".

New developments in the case also emerge as police begin searching a reservoir for new evidence.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sir Lindsay Hoyle booted out Paul Bristow

Tory MP thrown out of Commons for heckling Sir Keir Starmer as Labour leader blasts government over migration figures

China US Tech Battle

China defends ban on Micron products after US voices ‘serious concerns’

Lucy Letby is accused of the murder of seven babies

Lucy Letby says 'raw sewage' and 'plumbing issues' in hospital could have contributed to baby deaths

Norway US

US aircraft carrier arrives in Oslo on first foreign call

Germany Climate Protests

German authorities raid 15 properties in probe into climate activist group

There was an uncomfortable confrontation on the red carpet between Tom Hanks and a staffer at Cannes

Tom Hanks’ wife reveals what really happened during red carpet ‘rant’ at staffer at Cannes Film Festival

Australia Elderly Woman Police Taser

Australian police officer faces charges for firing stun gun at 95-year-old woman

The Portuguese police are searching for signs of Madeleine's pink Eeyore pajamas after a tip-off

Madeleine McCann's pink pyjamas hunted in Portuguese reservior search as police seen taking bags from scene

China Russia

Russia and China ties ‘strengthened by pressure from West’

Jenska was convicted of attempted murder in 2017 after trying to stab a UK Athletics official questioning her status to death in front of terrified colleagues

Feminist activists outrage as women's Parkrun record holder revealed to be trans attempted murderer

Breaking
Rishi Sunak has accepted Suella Braverman's apology

Suella Braverman will not be sacked over claims she asked civil servants to arrange private speed awareness course

Amy Dowden has revealed she is battling breast cancer

'I'm determined to get back on that dance floor': Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals she’s battling breast cancer at 32

Customers that they must pay £4.99 to allow other users to share accounts

Netflix begins crackdown on UK households sharing passwords as customers made to pay £60 a year for extra member

Russia Ukraine

Russian forces ‘shoot down drones after cross-border attack’

Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, 18, will appear in court on Wednesday

Man, 18, charged after investigation into 'TikTok prankster' videos

Lucinda Riley's stepdaughter wa skilled by a man driving three times the speed limit in Chelsea while high and drunk

Stepdaughter of famous author Lucinda Riley and her three dogs killed in horror drunk-driving crash

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Cameron says critics of the government's policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda must provide a better alternative as he stressed importance of crushing people-smuggling gangs.

Sending migrants to Rwanda 'best available option' to crush people-smuggling gangs, David Cameron says
Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans died in a car crash on Monday

Uncle of car crash victim killed moments before Cardiff riot says nephew and his friend are 'dead because of police'
David Cameron has described new dementia drugs a breakthrough.

‘We haven’t made enough effort to tackle this world of darkness’: David Cameron on accelerating Alzheimer's treatment
The decline in inflation is due to stabilising energy costs but there is no great relief yet on houshold costs including shopping

UK’s inflation rate drops to 8.7%, down from over 10% in March - but food prices still surging at 19%
There was an uncomfortable confrontation on the red carpet between Tom Hanks and a staffer at Cannes

'Uncomfortable' moment Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson remonstrate with staffer on red carpet at Cannes Film Festival
Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh ‘deeply saddened’ after great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Dean Lewins/Pool/AP)

India and Australia announce migration deal amid Modi visit

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters as debt limit negotiations continue (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Democrats accused of ‘lack of urgency’ in budget crisis talks

Former President Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)

Lawyers claim Trump ‘treated unfairly’ over probe into documents

Homeless families living in a north London hotel "face being moved out" the Beyonce’s tour comes to the capital next week after the local council "failed to extend its bookings".

Homeless families 'face being moved out of hotel' during Beyoncé tour after council 'failed to extend bookings'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has lost his bid to challenge the Home Office

Prince Harry loses High Court battle with Home Office over paying for police protection

Kate dropped by the children's picnic

Keen gardener Kate joins children's picnic she inspired as Chelsea Flower Show starts

Priyanka Chopra is friends with Meghan Markle

Outrage after TV show starring Meghan Markle's friend makes 'obscene' sexual joke about Princess of Wales

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Tuesday's show

Andrew Marr: Suella Braverman is facing a controversy bigger than her speeding awareness course
Brexit caller

‘They’re like drug dealers!’: Tearful anti-Brexit caller doesn’t feel he belongs to a country anymore
Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex govt adviser

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex-govt adviser
Lisa Nandy and Nick Ferrari

'It's a source of embarrassment': Nick Ferrari challenges Labour's Lisa Nandy on Rachel Reeves' luxury flight
Immigration U-Turn

Shelagh Fogarty urges for immigration rhetoric U-turn from 'unhealthy and unacceptable' path
NHS Cuts

NHS faces 'death by a million cuts' under Tory Government, says mental health nurse

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'
Rishi Sunak

'It's a terrible idea': Higher education think tank director condemns PM's plans to restrict foreign students
LBC caller defends Suella Braverman

'She was probably frightened': Caller defends Suella Braverman amid speeding scandal

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit