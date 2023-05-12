'We are never going to give up trying to find her': Madeleine McCann's parents post emotional video on her 20th birthday

Kate and Gerry McCann and daughter Madeleine. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Madeleine McCann's family has vowed to keep hunting for her in an emotional message to mark her 20th birthday.

In a haunting new video posted on the official FindMadeleine YouTube channel, the family vowed to never give up trying to find the British girl who vanished on a family holiday to Portugal in 2007.

In a caption accompanying the video they said: "Happy birthday Madeleine. Madeleine McCann is 20 years-old today. She's still missing, still missed and we are never going to give up trying to find her."

Happy birthday Madeleine

The new video comes a week after Madeleine's sister Amelie spoke for the first time at a local prayer meeting in the Leicestershire village where the family live.

At a vigil marking the tragic anniversary, Amelie McCann, now 18, spoke about her missing sister Madeleine McCann said: "It's nice that everyone is here together but it's a sad occasion."

Kate and Gerry McCann. Picture: Alamy

Madeleine McCann who vanished in Portugal in 2007. Picture: Alamy

Madeleine disappeared from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal on the evening of May 3 2007.

Sixteen years on, the parents of Madeleine, who would now be 19 years old, posted a message for her on the official Find Madeleine website.

They wrote: “Today marks the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction. “Still missing…….still very much missed. It is hard to find the words to convey how we feel.”

They also shared a poem titled The Contradiction by Clare Pollard which they said “resonates strongly” with them.

It contains the lines:

The absence contradicts itself:

the missing conjures what we miss.

You are not here, I’m not myself,

but still I talk to you like this.

Kate and Gerry added: “The police investigation continues, and we await a breakthrough. Thank you to everyone for your support- it really helps.”

Last month it emerged that prime suspect Christian Brueckner may not face charges in Germany over the toddler's disappearance after a German court ruling.

The court’s decision means that legal authorities in Braunschweig have no jurisdiction over Madeleine’s case, who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged three.