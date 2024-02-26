What happened to the Thai cave rescue boys and where are they now?

26 February 2024, 12:55 | Updated: 26 February 2024, 12:56

The boys were trapped in the cave for several weeks
The boys were trapped in the cave for several weeks. Picture: Getty/social media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

In 2018, a group of 12 Thai footballers and their coach were left trapped in the Tham Luang cave in Thailand. What transpired gripped the world.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Wild Boars football team had gone exploring in Chiang Rai with their coach, with the aim of reaching the Tham Luang cave.

The team went as far as 8km into the cave, and had planned to spend around an hour inside, without knowing how much rain was about to come.

They were caught off-guard by a flash flood and were forced to move deeper into the cave.

The boys and their coach ended up on a small rock around 4km from the entrance, surrounded by darkness and with no food.

They were forced to dig deeper and deeper as rescue teams were mobilised.

Multiple rescue attempts failed, before a group of specialist divers managed to reach the football team two weeks later.

It took the divers five hours to make the one-way journey to the group. When they got there, they sedated the boys and carried them out of the cave.

All 12 boys and their coach survived the terrifying ordeal, much to the amazement of the world.

So what are the boys up to now?

The Wild Boars football team
The Wild Boars football team. Picture: Getty

One of the boys stuck in the cave was Adul Sam-On, who spoke five languages and so could communicate with all the divers.

He told the New York Times two years ago that he had wanted to be a doctor, but is now considering humanitarian aid work after he surviving the terrifying experience.`

"We have to keep adjusting to the environment where you are in order to survive. You have to keep adapting your life," he said.

While the team went their separate ways after surviving, Sam-On revealed they do try and stay in touch.

Read More: Pro-Palestine protesters attack kebab shop after owner 'refused to boycott Coca-Cola'

Read More: Revealed: UK's worst supermarkets ranked - where does your favourite list?

Meanwhile, Sam-On's teammate, Phonchai Khamluang, went on to play professional football with Chiangrai Lanna, a Thai team in the nation's third division. He now plays for Mae Fah Luang University.

He was not the only one who kept the desire to stick with football, as Chanin Wibunrungrueang went on to play in the academy run by Ekkapol Chantawong, the coach who was trapped with the boys. He has also invited several other boys into the academy.

The boys went 4km into the cave
The boys went 4km into the cave. Picture: Getty

Tragically, the team's captain, Duangphet Promthep, also known as Dom, died by suicide in February last year.

On February 14, 2023, Dom, who was 13 when he was trapped in the cave, was found unconscious in his room at the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire.

Duangphet Promthep died by suicide in February last year.
Duangphet Promthep died by suicide in February last year. Picture: social media

He was not known to mental health practitioners in the area, according to the inquest into his death.

Tributes poured in for the footballer, including from his former teammate, Prachak Sutham, who said: "The 13 of us have been through a lot of things together, sadness, happiness, risk of death.

"You told me to wait and see you play for the national team. I always believed you would do it."

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The protester identified himself as Aaron Bushnell, 25

US airman Aaron Bushnell, 25, dies after setting himself on fire in protest over Gaza war

The Norwegian Dawn has been banned from docking.

Cruise ship 'hit with cholera outbreak': Thousands stuck 'floating aimlessly' in quarantine off Africa coast

A protest by farmers outside a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels

Angry farmers clash with police near EU’s headquarters in fresh show of force

Tributes to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Prisoner swap for Navalny was in final stages before his death, associate says

Damaged buildings seen after Russian forces completed their takeover of Avdiivka

Ukrainian troops pull back again amid Russia’s onslaught in east of country

The court heard how the English teacher was caught in the front seat of her car with the pupil from St Joseph's College in Dumfries by a passing patrol car following a school dance.

Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance admits she 'made some bad choices'

Japan's robotic rover on the Moon

Moon lander sent by Japan survives second lunar night

Rishi Sunak is facing a revolt for sacking Lee Anderson

Lee Anderson refuses to apologise for 'Islamist' comments as he doubles down on criticism of Sadiq Khan

Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh has stepped down from Government due to the ongoing conflict

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh resigns amid calls for reform

Rishi Sunak has said the decision to take money from the scrapped HS2 northern leg to fund other transport links will be "transformational".

Rishi Sunak sets out 'transformational' £4.7bn 'local transport fund' from HS2's axed northern leg

A leak from Nord Stream 2

Denmark says not enough grounds for criminal case as it closes Nord Stream probe

A protest by farmers outside a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels

Farmers converge on EU’s headquarters in fresh show of force

The UK's favourite supermarket has been named

Revealed: UK's worst supermarkets ranked - where does your favourite list?

Passengers told 'do not travel' amid train delays and cancellations after 'major signalling fault' strikes the South East

Train passengers face severe delays and cancellations after 'major signalling fault' strikes the South East

Antonio Guterres

UN secretary general warns world is becoming ‘less safe by the day’

Dinal killed himself after he was blackmailed on social media

Private school pupil, 16, killed himself after nude photo blackmail by 'scammer from Nigeria'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have been searching a rural property near Bungonia

Divers search for bodies of Sydney couple allegedly shot dead by police officer

The cyclist was on Pont street in Belgravia when he filmed the driver on his phone behind the wheel

Cyclist reports driver for using mobile phone at the wheel - but police accuse him of breaking the law
Shocking footage shows pro-Palestine protestors taking on Bradford kebab shop after owner 'refuses to boycott Coca-Cola'

Pro-Palestine protesters attack kebab shop after owner 'refused to boycott Coca-Cola'

Pope Francis carried out a traditional Sunday noon blessing

Pope Francis cancels engagements due to mild flu symptoms, Vatican says

A makeshift tent camp in Rafah for Palestinians displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of blocking aid in violation of UN court order

The protester identified himself as Aaron Bushnell, 25

US airman Aaron Bushnell, 25, screams ‘Free Palestine’ before setting himself on fire in protest over Gaza war
Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors after six-day closure amid strike by employees

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been criticised for his less than frugal spending where 'night tsar' Amy Lamé's luxury 'partnership building' trips were concerned

Sadiq Khan under fire for sending £117k 'night tsar' on luxury business trips despite London's flagging party scene
Charlotte Church has been criticised for the chant being used at the concert

Charlotte Church slammed for singing controversial 'from the river to the sea' chant at pro-Palestine charity concert
Christopher Nolan

Oppenheimer keeps devouring awards with top prize at Producers Guild

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Donald Trump said Prince Harry betrayed the Queen

'Harry betrayed the Queen': Donald Trump says prince's behaviour is 'unforgivable' as he wades into royal row
King Charles

King Charles chuckles at joking get-well card, one of 7,000 he was sent after cancer diagnosis
King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit