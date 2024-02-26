Pro-Palestine protesters attack kebab shop after owner 'refused to boycott Coca-Cola'

26 February 2024, 09:34 | Updated: 26 February 2024, 10:06

Shocking footage shows pro-Palestine protestors taking on Bradford kebab shop after owner 'refuses to boycott Coca-Cola'
Shocking footage shows pro-Palestine protestors taking on Bradford kebab shop after owner 'refuses to boycott Coca-Cola'. Picture: Snapchat

By Danielle De Wolfe

The shocking moment a violent brawl erupted outside a Bradford kebab shop has been caught on camera, after Pro-Palestine protestors demanded the owner boycott Coca-Cola.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The group of protestors can be seen swinging poles and hurling abuse outside Salah's kebab shop on Leeds Road, Bradford, after owner Salahudin Yusuf refused to boycott the popular soft drinks brand.

Tensions were seen to boil over after one man is pictured exiting the shop to confront the group of protestors, who were draped in Palestine flags.

The group then appear to clash with the individual, as they attempt to swing at him with the wooden poles of their protest flags.

It comes despite the shop reportedly removing Coca Cola products from its shelves nearly "two months ago".

The footage, which surfaced on Snapchat late last night, shows a group of more than 50 people engage in a violent altercation amid ongoing tensions in Gaza.

Four men have since been arrested.

Brawl erupts outside restaurant in Bradford

One man is now said to have required stitches after the confrontation, which took place on Sunday evening.

Mr Yusuf, the owner of Salah's, was left shocked after the angry mob descended on his kebab shop, with shouts of 'guys, guys calm down' heard ringing out over the mob in the footage.

Other footage surfacing following Sunday night's brawl appears to show the group smashing the windows of the takeaway shop.

It follows attempts at a global boycott campaign targetting Coca Cola, with the brand operating a manufacturing plant in the West Bank.

According to Friends Of Al-Aqsa, a UK-based NGO: "Coca-Cola operates on stolen Palestinian land and is therefore directly profiting from Israel's illegal occupation and apartheid in Palestine."

Read more: Watch as hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists shut down Tower Bridge with intense Gaza protest

Read more: Britain and US strike more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen following Red Sea shipping attacks

It comes amid ongoing pro-Palestine protests, with the Met forced to close Tower Bridge to cars and pedestrians due to a swarm of activists.

One man is now said to have required stitches after the confrontation, which took place on Sunday evening.
One man is now said to have required stitches after the confrontation, which took place on Sunday evening. Picture: Snapchat

It is the latest in a series of pro-Palestinian protests across the UK, with activists continuing to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

City of London police closed the bridge to the public for around an hour in a bid to move on the protesters, before it was opened again around an hour later.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At 7.06pm last night, police were called to a disturbance at Salah's takeaway, in Leeds Road, Bradford, with reports of damage being caused to a window and people assaulted.

"Officers attended and established that the incident appeared to arise from a pro-Palestine protest involving a group outside the premises.

"Four men, aged 30, 34, 46 and 50, have been arrested in relation to the incident on suspicion of offences including criminal damage, assault, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

"There were no serious injuries caused.

"Detectives from Bradford District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.

"Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team have been made aware and will be maintaining an increased presence in the area and are keeping key community representatives updated."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A leak from Nord Stream 2

Denmark says not enough grounds for criminal case as it closes Nord Stream probe

A protest by farmers outside a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels

Farmers converge on EU’s headquarters in fresh show of force

The UK's favourite supermarket has been named

Revealed: UK's worst supermarkets ranked - where does your favourite list?

Passengers told 'do not travel' amid train delays and cancellations after 'major signalling fault' strikes the South East

Train passengers face severe delays and cancellations after 'major signalling fault' strikes the South East

Antonio Guterres

UN secretary general warns world is becoming ‘less safe by the day’

Dinal killed himself after he was blackmailed on social media

Private school pupil, 16, killed himself after nude photo blackmail by 'scammer from Nigeria'

Police have been searching a rural property near Bungonia

Divers search for bodies of Sydney couple allegedly shot dead by police officer

The cyclist was on Pont street in Belgravia when he filmed the driver on his phone behind the wheel

Cyclist reports driver for using mobile phone at the wheel - but police accuse him of breaking the law

Pope Francis carried out a traditional Sunday noon blessing

Pope Francis cancels engagements due to mild flu symptoms, Vatican says

A makeshift tent camp in Rafah for Palestinians displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of blocking aid in violation of UN court order

The protester identified himself as Aaron Bushnell, 25

US airman Aaron Bushnell, 25, screams ‘Free Palestine’ before setting himself on fire in protest over Gaza war

Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors after six-day closure amid strike by employees

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been criticised for his less than frugal spending where 'night tsar' Amy Lamé's luxury 'partnership building' trips were concerned

Sadiq Khan under fire for sending £117k 'night tsar' on luxury business trips despite London's flagging party scene

Charlotte Church has been criticised for the chant being used at the concert

Charlotte Church slammed for singing controversial 'from the river to the sea' chant at pro-Palestine charity concert

Christopher Nolan

Oppenheimer keeps devouring awards with top prize at Producers Guild

Rishi Sunak is facing a revolt for sacking Lee Anderson

PM denies Tories have 'Islamophobic tendencies' as minister says Lee Anderson's comments were 'profoundly wrong'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bus operators said they were not consulted about the plans and laid the blame on the delays firmly on the LTN

Three mile bus journeys take two hours in low-traffic neighbourhoods with TfL blaming 'serious' delays on scheme
The 1964 film has had its age rating changed after sixty years

Mary Poppins age rating changed from ‘U’ to ‘PG’ over ‘discriminatory language’ sixty years after release
The award for best feature was given to Past Lives

Past Lives and American Fiction among big winners at Independent Spirit Awards

O'Leary warns some airlines may struggle to cope with demand

Holidaymakers face air fare hike this summer due to ‘lack of planes’, Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary warns
Hundreds of protesters shut down the protest on Saturday

Watch as hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists shut down Tower Bridge with intense Gaza protest
Burglars have been targeting the homes of Premier League footballers

Arsenal goalkeeper 'training XL Bully dog as his bodyguard' after wave of break-ins hit Premier League footballers
Election 2024 Haley

Haley insists it is ‘not the end of our story’ despite South Carolina defeat

Rishi Sunak is facing a revolt for sacking Lee Anderson after Red Wall MPs briefed that they have seen waves of support for the sacked Tory following his dismissal in an Islamophobia row.

Rishi's revolt over Anderson suspension as Red Wall MPs reveal support for the sacked deputy chairman
Brazil Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro draws supporters to rally amid coup denials

Close up of a hand and pen at a Women's Centre therapy support group.

Generation sicknote: Young people more likely to be off work sick than people in their early 40s

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Donald Trump said Prince Harry betrayed the Queen

'Harry betrayed the Queen': Donald Trump says prince's behaviour is 'unforgivable' as he wades into royal row
King Charles

King Charles chuckles at joking get-well card, one of 7,000 he was sent after cancer diagnosis
King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit