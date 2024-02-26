Pro-Palestine protesters attack kebab shop after owner 'refused to boycott Coca-Cola'

Shocking footage shows pro-Palestine protestors taking on Bradford kebab shop after owner 'refuses to boycott Coca-Cola'. Picture: Snapchat

By Danielle De Wolfe

The shocking moment a violent brawl erupted outside a Bradford kebab shop has been caught on camera, after Pro-Palestine protestors demanded the owner boycott Coca-Cola.

The group of protestors can be seen swinging poles and hurling abuse outside Salah's kebab shop on Leeds Road, Bradford, after owner Salahudin Yusuf refused to boycott the popular soft drinks brand.

Tensions were seen to boil over after one man is pictured exiting the shop to confront the group of protestors, who were draped in Palestine flags.

The group then appear to clash with the individual, as they attempt to swing at him with the wooden poles of their protest flags.

It comes despite the shop reportedly removing Coca Cola products from its shelves nearly "two months ago".

The footage, which surfaced on Snapchat late last night, shows a group of more than 50 people engage in a violent altercation amid ongoing tensions in Gaza.

Four men have since been arrested.

Brawl erupts outside restaurant in Bradford

One man is now said to have required stitches after the confrontation, which took place on Sunday evening.

Mr Yusuf, the owner of Salah's, was left shocked after the angry mob descended on his kebab shop, with shouts of 'guys, guys calm down' heard ringing out over the mob in the footage.

Other footage surfacing following Sunday night's brawl appears to show the group smashing the windows of the takeaway shop.

It follows attempts at a global boycott campaign targetting Coca Cola, with the brand operating a manufacturing plant in the West Bank.

According to Friends Of Al-Aqsa, a UK-based NGO: "Coca-Cola operates on stolen Palestinian land and is therefore directly profiting from Israel's illegal occupation and apartheid in Palestine."

It comes amid ongoing pro-Palestine protests, with the Met forced to close Tower Bridge to cars and pedestrians due to a swarm of activists.

It is the latest in a series of pro-Palestinian protests across the UK, with activists continuing to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

City of London police closed the bridge to the public for around an hour in a bid to move on the protesters, before it was opened again around an hour later.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At 7.06pm last night, police were called to a disturbance at Salah's takeaway, in Leeds Road, Bradford, with reports of damage being caused to a window and people assaulted.

"Officers attended and established that the incident appeared to arise from a pro-Palestine protest involving a group outside the premises.

"Four men, aged 30, 34, 46 and 50, have been arrested in relation to the incident on suspicion of offences including criminal damage, assault, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

"There were no serious injuries caused.

"Detectives from Bradford District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.

"Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team have been made aware and will be maintaining an increased presence in the area and are keeping key community representatives updated."