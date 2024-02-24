Palestine protest leader 'wanted Parliament to have to lock its doors', as fears grow for MP's safety

24 February 2024, 07:14

Palestine protesters outside Parliament
Palestine protesters outside Parliament. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A leading pro-Palestine activist told supporters that he wanted to force Parliament to "lock its doors", fuelling fears for MPs' safety.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ben Jamal, the head of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PCS) that is behind many of the demonstrations in recent months, organised the protest outside the House of Commons on Wednesday during the chaotic ceasefire vote.

The PSC tried to get its supporters into Parliament itself to pressure MPs to vote in favour of a ceasefire, but they were halted by security.

The night descended into shambolic scenes, as Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he broke convention to allow a vote on a Labour amendment out of fears for MPs' wellbeing.

Mr Jamal can be heard in a video saying: "We want so many of you to come that they will have to lock the doors of parliament itself," the Times reported. He also told protesters to "ramp up pressure” on MPs.

Read more: Backlash aimed at police after divisive ‘From the River to the Sea’ slogan was projected onto Parliament

Read more: Tory minister quits after ‘arson attack’ and string of death threats due to ‘pro-Israel stance’

Ben Jamal
Ben Jamal. Picture: Getty

The protest also saw demonstrators project the slogan 'From the river to the sea' onto the side of Big Ben. Some have interpreted this slogan as anti-Semitic, although police say it is only unlawful depending on the context.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said that MPs should not be put under "undue pressure".

He said: "MPs, indeed any elected representatives, have to be able to vote and opine without fear or favour. Changing that because of intimidation or the threat of it is not sending the right message.

“As home secretary, with the security minister, the police and other agencies, it is our job to ensure that MPs, councillors, the entire democratic process in fact are protected from undue pressure so that the only thing they have to fear is the ballot box.

London, UK, 21st February, 2024. Protesters gather for a rally on Parliament Square
London, UK, 21st February, 2024. Protesters gather for a rally on Parliament Square. Picture: Alamy

“External pressure, however strong, should not influence how MPs ultimately choose to discharge their duty, and I’m determined to make sure it is safe for them to do just that.”

Rishi Sunak said on Friday that it was "unacceptable" for MPs to feel intimidated by the protesters.

He said: "Some of the scenes we have been seeing in recent months, particularly antisemitic behaviour, are appalling and unacceptable. That is why we are giving the police more powers and I expect them to use them to make sure we clamp down on all of this."

The PSC tried to get protesters in using a 'green card' scheme that allows constituents to meet their MPs. But security stopped them, saying only 50 Palestine protesters were allowed in at a time.

London, UK, 21st February, 2024. Protesters gather for a rally on Parliament Square
London, UK, 21st February, 2024. Protesters gather for a rally on Parliament Square. Picture: Alamy

Mr Jamal told his supporters outside parliament: "MPs are feeling the pressure. They are becoming worried that the people in their constituencies who are protesting in the hundreds of thousands, who are confronting them day by day in their offices, who this week sent over 50,000 emails to MPs demanding a ceasefire and the 3,000 of you who turned up to lobby them face to face today.

"They are worried that if they continue to greenlight genocide you may not vote for them. You need to prove them right: no ceasefire, no vote. So friends we do not stop, whatever the outcome of the shitshow behind us tonight, we do not stop. We continue to ramp up the pressure."

Lord Walney, the government’s adviser on political violence, said that Mr Jamal's comments show "a far-left militancy".

He added: "That sense of threat and the idea of overwhelming a democratic institution with numbers means that this is not simply about the force of argument, it’s about trying to apply a physical pressure to parliament, as part of intimidating MPs into doing what they want.

"Vigorous debate is hugely important but people swarming parliament, MPs’ offices being occupied or damaged and MPs’ homes being surrounded so their family can’t go in is not about vigorous debate."

Caller Shahid criticises Suella Braverman's comments on 'Islamist Britain'

Mr Jamal said in a statement responding to the criticism: "More than 3,000 came from across the UK to lobby their MPs in person, in one of the largest physical lobbies of parliament in history.

"Shamefully, most were denied entry, ending up queuing for over four hours in the rain as extraordinary measures were introduced to limit the number who could meet their MPs face to face.

He said that he agreed with the idea that protests should not take place outside MPs' homes.

"However, we absolutely reject any argument that it is unacceptable for peaceful protests to take place outside of MPs’ offices, or that people coming to peacefully lobby their MPs on the issue of Palestinian rights should be treated as a security threat," Mr Jamal added.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari speaks to Home Secretary James Cleverly | 23/02

Two MPs have been murdered in recent years - Jo Cox in 2016 by a far-right attacker, and Sir David Amess in 2021 by an Islamist.

In 2017, an Islamist terrorist drove a car at the perimeter of the Palace of Westminster and stabbed police officer Keith Palmer to death. He had also killed four people with his car, and injured 50 more. In 2018, another terrorist drove a car at pedestrians outside the palace, injuring three people.

More recently, a Conservative MP Mike Freer said he felt forced to step down because of fears for his safety due to his pro-Israel stance.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
LBC spoke to a mother and daughter from the war-torn city of Mariupol

Ukrainian refugees accuse Home Office of becoming ‘tired of Ukraine’ after altering resettlement schemes

Rishi Sunak has been urged to strip Liz Truss of the Conservative whip

Labour urges Rishi Sunak to strip former PM Liz Truss of Conservative whip after claim of 'deep state sabotage'

Ursula von der Leyen

EC chief von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv as Ukraine marks invasion anniversary

Mel B

'I went from Spice Girls tour to sharing a bed with my kids': Mel B had just £700 in the bank after leaving abusive ex

King Charles

King Charles chuckles at funny get-well card, one of 7,000 he was sent after cancer diagnosis

Election 2024 Trump

Trump says criminal indictments boosted his appeal to Black voters

People pull kayaks into the water at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park

Kayakers paddle in one of Earth’s driest spots after rains replenish lake

Judith Godreche

Star calls on French film industry to ‘face the truth’ on sexual violence

The planet Neptune

Astronomers spot new tiny moons around Neptune and Uranus

Firefighters work at a burned building in Valencia, Spain

Death toll rises to nine after apartment block fire in Valencia

Lord Cameron addressed the UN general assembly on Friday.

David Cameron accuses Putin and his regime of ‘behaving like Nazis’ as war in Ukraine hits two years

Sebastian Kurz

Former Austrian leader Sebastian Kurz convicted of making false statements

Brits need to make sure they arrive prepared when travelling to Spain.

Brits warned about two major changes to expect before travelling to Spain for holidays

Melted watch

Auctioned atomic blast watch ‘marks exact moment when history changed forever’

Farmers drive their tractors in Paris

French farmers take tractors back on the streets of Paris in new protest

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and defence minister Sergei Shoigu take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden on Defender of the Fatherland D

US and EU pile new sanctions on Russia

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Palestinian looks at the destruction after an Israeli strike on residential buildings in Rafah, Gaza Strip

Netanyahu seeks open-ended control over security in Gaza in new postwar plan

The conviction was quashed on Friday.

Former Tory MP Bob Stewart's racial abuse conviction overturned as he wins appeal

Amy said there was ‘no evidence of disease’ but added that she hasn’t been given the all clear yet

‘No evidence of disease!’: Amy Dowden gives major update in cancer battle - adding 'dance floor I’m coming for you!'
Lord Harrington said there should be a cap on the number of asylum seekers the UK takes.

Former refugees minister Lord Harrington calls for a cap on the number of asylum seekers the UK takes
A body has been recovered from the Thames linked to the Clapham attack.

Chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi drowned in Thames, post-mortem reveals

Flowers to commemorate the death of Alexei Navalny

Navalny ally says authorities threaten to bury Kremlin critic on prison grounds

The blaze, fanned by strong winds, engulfed the block within half an hour.

Family-of-four, including 15-day-old baby, killed in Valencia fire as death toll rises to 10
The golf-pro was left stunned over the incident.

'Everyone's out there to help': Woman golf pro ‘mansplained to’ at driving range graciously speaks out on man's ‘advice’
The children killed in Bristol have been pictured.

Three children found dead at house in Bristol all died from knife injuries, police confirm

Wiley has forfeited his MBE for "bringing the honours system into disrepute"

Grime star Wiley forfeits MBE for 'bringing the honours system into disrepute' years after anti-Semitic Tweets

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William ‘knew making plea for permanent peace in Gaza would cause controversy’ - but ‘felt he had no choice’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Israel says Gaza war will only end when 'Hamas is dismantled' in direct reply to Prince William’s intervention

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit