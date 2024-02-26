Watch as hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists shut down Tower Bridge with intense Gaza protest

Hundreds of protesters shut down the protest on Saturday. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

Police were called to Tower Bridge on Saturday night after hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists stormed the iconic London landmark.

Officers were forced to close the bridge to cars and pedestrians due to a swarm of activists, many of which were waving Palestinian flags, while others were seen lighting flares.

It is the latest in a series of pro-Palestinian protests to disrupt the capital, with activists continuing to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

City of London police closed the bridge to the public for around an hour in a bid to move on the protesters, before it was opened again around an hour later.

More shocking scenes from Tower Bridge last night as the pro-Palestinian thugs run riot. pic.twitter.com/9uqa2O0MxA — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) February 25, 2024

City of London police wrote on Twitter at the time: “Tower Bridge is currently closed due to protest activity. Officers are in attendance at the scene.”

The force then wrote: “Tower Bridge reopened at around 6:25pm following an earlier protest. Thanks to @metpoliceuk for their assistance.”

Tower Bridge in London today.



London loves 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/q8yUDUA9wD — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) February 24, 2024

It comes amid a growing national debate over the safety of MPs after dozens were targeted by activists.

Footage emerged over the weekend of the Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds being shouted at by pro-Palestinian activists after a party dinner, accusing her of "supporting genocide".

Meanwhile, a row erupted in the House of Commons last week after the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, broke with convention to allow Labour to table an amendment on an SNP Opposition Day over safety fears.

Sir Lindsay, who ultimately apologised for the move, said he had credible evidence of MPs safety being at risk over the planned ceasefire vote

All major parties have called for a ceasefire in Gaza, with some technical differences in the wording of their statements.