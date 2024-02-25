Nandy says 'many, many MPs' have been harassed in the streets as she weighs in on Gaza vote Speaker chaos

25 February 2024, 21:33

The Labour MP told Sky News&squot;s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips that MPs were receiving threats "on multiple issues in multiple directions".
The Labour MP told Sky News's Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips that MPs were receiving threats "on multiple issues in multiple directions". Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Labour front-bencher Lisa Nandy has detailed that 'many, may MPs' have been threatened and harassed in the street as she weighed in on last week's Speaker chaos during the Gaza vote.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shadow international development secretary Ms Nandy said "many MPs" will have been in touch with the Speaker to express "concerns about their safety" in recent weeks.

The Labour MP told Sky News's Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips that MPs were receiving threats "on multiple issues in multiple directions".

Read More: Full list of MPs who have demanded Speaker Lindsay Hoyle quit after Commons chaos. Where does your MP stand?

Read More: Keir Starmer denies threatening Commons speaker over Gaza ceasefire vote as embattled Hoyle vows to carry on

Ms Nandy said: "I think there'll be many, many MPs who will have been in contact with the Speaker over the course of the last few months, and particularly in the last couple of weeks, as tensions were heightened - expressing concerns about their safety."

The Wigan MP added: "We've had incidents over the last few months where people, including me, have been accosted on the streets and surrounded and filmed.

"Over the 14 years that I've been in Parliament, I've watched this get worse and worse."

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle
Ms Nandy said she was "absolutely certain" no-one in Labour threatened to withdraw support from Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle over Wednesday's motion on a ceasefire in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

Ms Nandy said she was "absolutely certain" no-one in Labour threatened to withdraw support from Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle over Wednesday's motion on a ceasefire in Gaza.

"None of the senior figures in Labour would ever dream of threatening the Speaker," Ms Nandy said.

Sir Lindsay, who has faced calls to resign after going against convention during the SNP's Opposition Day debate on a ceasefire, said his motivation for widening Wednesday's discussion was fuelled by concern about MPs' security after intimidation suffered by some parliamentarians.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that Sir Lindsay has written to the Prime Minister and the Chancellor to seek more funding for the scheme to protect politicians by installing security measures at MPs' homes and constituency offices.

The newspaper added that a rising number of politicians have been assessed to be at risk and are being provided with close protection by private security personnel.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reported that three female politicians, including representatives of the Conservative and Labour parties, have been given taxpayer-funded bodyguards and cars.

Leigh on Sea, UK. 15th Sept, 2019. Sir David Amess at Old Leigh Regatta. Penelope Barritt/Alamy Live News
The claims come nearly three years after Sir David Amess was killed in Southend-on-Sea, Essex. Picture: Alamy

The newspaper reported that the three MPs, who have not been named, had their security upgraded after a risk assessment was carried out with support from the Ravec committee, which is responsible for the security of the royal family and senior politicians.

It comes as the Palestine Solidarity Campaign defended the right to lobby MPs "in large numbers", amid reports the group wanted so many protesters to turn up that Parliament would "have to lock the doors".

The group said the issue of MPs' security was "serious" but should not be used to "shield MPs from democratic accountability".

Palestine Solidarity Campaign director Ben Jamal said thousands of people were "shamefully" denied entry into Parliament on Wednesday as they attempted to lobby MPs to vote in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza.

He added that the group was not involved in the projection of a "from the river to the sea" message on the building, but was "pleased to see it".

Mr Jamal said the group "does not call" for protests outside MPs' homes and believed parliamentarians have a right "to have their privacy respected".

Tributes Paid To Murdered Labour MP Jo Cox
Two MPs have been killed in Britain in the last eight years. Picture: Getty

The Times had reported that Mr Jamal told a crowd of demonstrators in the build-up to the protest on Wednesday: "We want so many of you to come that they will have to lock the doors of Parliament itself."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said MPs had been "verbally threatened and physically, violently targeted" in recent weeks as protests were "hijacked by extremists to promote and glorify terrorism".

In a statement, Mr Sunak said: "The events of recent weeks are but the latest in an emerging pattern which should not be tolerated.

"Legitimate protests hijacked by extremists to promote and glorify terrorism, elected representatives verbally threatened and physically, violently targeted, and antisemitic tropes beamed onto our own Parliament building.

"And in Parliament this week a very dangerous signal was sent that this sort of intimidation works. It is toxic for our society and our politics and is an affront to the liberties and values we hold dear here in Britain.

"Our democracy cannot and must not bend to the threat of violence and intimidation or fall into polarised camps who hate each other."

The Government's political violence tsar has said police should have the powers to "disperse" protests around Parliament, MPs' offices and council chambers that they deem to be threatening.

Baron Walney, the Government's adviser on political violence and disruption, said on Friday that the "aggressive intimidation of MPs" by "mobs" was being mistaken for an "expression of democracy".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rudyard Lake reservoir in the Staffordshire Moorlands near Leek seen with sailing boats moored in the Autumn Autumnal colours in the woodland trees

Body of boy, 17, pulled from Staffordshire reservoir after search launched on Saturday night

Belarus Election

Belarusians vote in tightly controlled election amid calls for boycott

Haiti Protest

Caribbean leaders meet Haiti’s prime minister following violent protests

Russia Ukraine War

31,000 Ukrainian troops killed since start of full-scale invasion – Zelensky

Scottish terriers face an uncertain future as the once-popular breed is added to the Kennel Club's watch-list for at-risk breeds.

Beloved British dog breed facing extinction - but Royal favourite terrier sees spike in popularity

Israel Palestinians Truce Talks

Netanyahu says ceasefire deal would only ‘delay somewhat’ an offensive in Rafah

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine’s defence minister says supply delays are costing lives

Putin, Zelensky and Ukrainian troops

Grim death toll revealed as Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers dead in two bitter years since Putin's invasion

Serbia Croatia

Serbia protests after Croatian minister calls president a Russian ‘satellite’

Labour-run Lambeth Council has raked in up to £50m in fines since introducing controversial low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) in the south London borough.

Labour-run Lambeth rakes in up to £50m in fines since introducing controversial low-traffic neighbourhoods

Namibia Geingob Funeral

African and European leaders attend state funeral of Namibian president

Sadiq Khan has accused Rishi Sunak of 'enabling' Islamophobia

Sadiq Khan accuses Rishi Sunak of 'enabling anti-Muslim hatred' in the Conservative Party

Sloan Mattingly died in a 'freak accident' on the beach

Horrifying final moments of girl, 7, buried alive in sand when hole she was digging on family beach trip collapsed

Donald Trump said Prince Harry betrayed the Queen

'Harry betrayed the Queen': Donald Trump says prince's behaviour is 'unforgivable' as he wades into royal row

Nasar Mohammed Hussein

Urgent manhunt for violent criminal on the loose in London after he took off his ankle tag while out of jail on licence

The Muslim Council of Britain has called for an investigation into institutional Islamophobia in the Conservative Party

Conservatives must investigate 'institutional Islamophobia' in the party, Muslim Council of Britain says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oliver Dowden said Lee Anderson 'didn't mean to be Islamophobic'

Deputy PM says Lee Anderson 'didn't intend to be Islamophobic' by saying that Khan was controlled by Islamists
Peter Doherty

Peter Doherty says he 'was healthier on heroin' as he reveals life-changing diagnosis after saying he's a 'sick man'
Donald Trump

Nikki Haley vows to fight on after Donald Trump wins in her home state

Biden Governors

Calls to ‘disagree better’ as US state governors meet at White House

Grant Shapps

Vladimir Putin 'wants to kill again with Novichok poison in the UK', warns Defence Secretary Grant Shapps
Israel Palestinians

Mediators seeking Israel-Hamas ceasefire and release of hostages

Curtis Arnold made videos about Nicola Bulley's disappearance

TikTok sleuth accused of filming Nicola Bulley’s body 'still making money' under fake name 'investigating' migrant hotels
Portugal Election

Populists hope to make impact in Portuguese election

Donald Trump

Donald Trump claims fourth straight primary win in South Carolina, as he marches towards Republican nomination
Keir Starmer called Lee Anderson's comments Islamophobic

Starmer says Sunak is harbouring 'extremists' among Tories as Lee Anderson suspended following Islamist claim

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles

King Charles chuckles at joking get-well card, one of 7,000 he was sent after cancer diagnosis
King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William ‘knew making plea for permanent peace in Gaza would cause controversy’ - but ‘felt he had no choice’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit