Full list of MPs who have demanded Speaker Lindsay Hoyle quit after Commons chaos. Where does your MP stand?

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle apologises after chaos in the Commons over Gaza vote. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

More than 50 MPs have called on House of Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to quit in the wake of the Gaza ceasefire chaos.

So far, it's business as usual for Sir Lindsay although dozens of Conservative and SNP MPs have signed a motion calling for him to go.

He sparked fury when he broke parliamentary convention and allowed a Labour amendment that called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” that must be observed by “all sides.”

Sir Lindsay came close to tears on Wednesday evening as he apologised to MPs amid angry scenes.

Today he will face crisis talks to save his job.

SNP and Conservative MPs have walked out of the Commons chamber in the House of Commons in London, in an apparent protest over the Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle's handling of the Gaza ceasefire debate. Picture: Alamy

The MPs who have declared they have no confidence in the Speaker are::

William Wragg (Conservative - Hazel Grove)

Gary Sambrook (Conservative - Birmingham Northfield)

Jill Mortimer (Conservative - Hartlepool)

John Stevenson (Conservative - Carlisle)

Dr Kieran Mullan (Conservative - Crewe and Nantwich)

Anthony Mangnall (Conservative - Totnes)

Sir James Duddridge (Conservative - Rochford and Southend East)

Jo Gideon (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent Central)

Chris Green (Conservative - Bolton West)

Bob Blackman (Conservative - Harrow East)

Tom Randall (Conservative - Gedling)

Jonathan Lord (Conservative - Woking)

Karl McCartney (Conservative - Lincoln)

Derek Thomas (Conservative - St Ives)

Jack Brereton (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent South)

Tom Hunt (Conservative - Ipswich)

David Linden (Scottish National Party - Glasgow East)

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South)

Chris Law (Scottish National Party - Dundee West)

John McNally (Scottish National Party - Falkirk)

Gavin Newlands (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party - Perth and North Perthshire)

James Grundy (Conservative - Leigh)

Martyn Day (Scottish National Party - Linlithgow and East Falkirk)

Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh South West)

Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party - North Ayrshire and Arran)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Conservative - Bassetlaw)

Lee Anderson (Conservative - Ashfield)

Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party - Glasgow Central)

Anum Qaisar (Scottish National Party - Airdrie and Shotts)

Sir Graham Brady (Conservative - Altrincham and Sale West)

Eddie Hughes (Conservative - Walsall North)

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, (Conservative - The Cotswolds)

Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party - Dunfermline and West Fife)

Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North West)

Marco Longhi (Conservative - Dudley North)

Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party - Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Rob Roberts (Independent - Delyn)

Anne McLaughlin (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North East)

John Nicolson (Scottish National Party - Ochil and South Perthshire)

Simon Baynes (Conservative - Clwyd South)

Shaun Bailey (Conservative - West Bromwich West)

Matt Warman, (Conservative - Boston and Skegness)

Alyn Smith, (Scottish National Party - Stirling)

Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen North)

Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party - Inverclyde)

Steve Double (Conservative - St Austell and Newquay)

Danny Kruger (Conservative - Devizes)

Miriam Cates (Conservative - Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Dave Doogan (Scottish National Party - Angus)

Amy Callaghan (Scottish National Party - East Dunbartonshire)

Sir Robert Goodwill (Conservative - Scarborough and Whitby)

Lia Nici (Conservative - Great Grimsby)

Brendan O'Hara (Scottish National Party - Argyll and Bute)

Jonathan Gullis (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent North)

Kelly Tolhurst (Conservative - Rochester and Strood)

