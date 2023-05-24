What year did Madeleine McCann go missing and how old would she be now?

24 May 2023, 14:02

Madeleine McCann childhood pictures
Madeleine McCann was just three years old when she went missing from her Portugal hotel. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The Madeleine McCann case has had some strong new developments this month as it marks the 16th anniversary since she first went missing on her family holiday in Portugal

Madeleine McCann went missing over a decade ago while on holiday with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, and her brother and sister, Amelie and Sean.

With very little leads on the case overall, recent evidence has led police to begin searching a reservoir, Arade dam, in Portugal.

Over 31 miles from where she originally went missing in Praia da Luz, police have suggested they are on the hunt for signs of the pink Eeyore pyjamas that she was wearing when she went missing.

Currently, the prime suspect in her disappearance is convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner who is already in a German prison on rape and assault charges.

Read more: 'We are never going to give up trying to find her': Madeleine McCann's parents issue birthday statement

Read more: What happened to Madeleine McCann? A timeline of events as investigation continues

But as we pass another anniversary of missing Madeleine McCann, the public are taking a look back at the case as a whole - when did she go missing? And how old would she be now? Here are the answers.

Madeline McCann's parents hold up the pjs she went missing in which are pink with Eeyore on
Madeline McCann was reported as missing while wearing these pink Eeyore pyjammas. Picture: Getty

What year did Madeleine McCann go missing?

Kate McCann reported her daughter missing on May 3rd, 2007 after it was her turn to check on the children while out for dinner.

At 10pm, Kate discovered Madeleine's bed was empty and the windows and shutters were open in her room. At the time, Madeleine was just three-years-old.

From this moment on, staff, guests and hundreds of volunteers searched Praia da Luz, where the family were staying in Portugal, in an attempt to find Madeleine. Border police and airport staff were also put on alert.

The case has been on-going for 16 years with new discoveries only just being made in relation to the German paedophile.

Madeleine McCann aged 10: Police drew up digital images through the years
Madeleine McCann aged 10: Police drew up digital images through the years. Picture: Getty

German prosecutor confirms search is 'connected with Madeleine McCann proceedings'

How old would Madeleine McCann be now?

Born on May 12th, 2003, Madeleine would now be 20 years old. She was reported missing a week before her fourth birthday.

Her twin siblings, who were also in the room when she was taken, are now 18 years old.

