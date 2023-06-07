Who is Chelsy Davy and what is she doing now?

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy dated on-and-off between 2005 and 2010. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry has been giving evidence in court to try and show how his private life was intruded by illegal phone hacking, including his past relationships. So is Chelsy Davy? What is she doing now?

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy met for the first time in 2004.

The couple were on-and-off again until May 2010, with Davy announcing the end of their relationship on Facebook.

They are thought to have ended on good terms, with Davy attending Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011.

She also attend Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018.

Who is Chelsy Davy?

The pair officially ended their relationship in 2010. Picture: Getty

Chelsy Davy and Kate Middleton. Picture: Getty

Davy was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, and is the daughter of Charles Davy - a South African safari farmer.

Mr Davy is believed to have been one of the largest landowners in Zimbabwe, and was close with controversial politician Webster Shamu.

Davy first attended Girls College in her home town before moving briefly to Cheltenham College.

She also has an economics degree from the University of Cape Town and a law degree from the University of Leeds.

Speaking about being in the spotlight because of her relationship with Harry, Davy told the Times in 2016: “It was so full on; crazy, scary, and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad.

"I couldn’t cope. I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible."

What is Chelsy Davy doing now?

Chelsy Davy attended Harry and Meghan's wedding. Picture: Getty

In 2016, Davy revealed that she had plans to launch her own jewellery brand, Aya, after studying at the Gemological Institute of America.

Four years later, the brand expanded to cover the luxury travel sector, including organising luxury holidays to Africa.

She is believed to live in Chiswick, west London, with her husband Sam Cutmore-Scott and their son Leo.

Prince Harry v Mirror Group Newspapers at the High Court in London. Picture: Getty

Speaking in the High Court today, Prince Harry claimed that he found a tracking device on a car belonging to Davy.

The Duke of Sussex said that he was surprised how often journalists and photographers were able to follow him and Ms Davy during their relationship.

Speaking during his phone hacking trial against the publisher of the Mirror newspaper, Harry claimed that the attention from the press was a key factor in their break-up.

The Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN)'s barrister David Sherborne asked the prince on Wednesday how he knew about the tracking device on the vehicle, to which Harry replied: “We found it.”

Harry claimed the tracking device was put on the car there by Mike Behr, a private investigator. The Duke of Sussex has previously accused Mr Behr of following him.

Harry claimed that his friend Mark Dyer also found a tracker on his car.