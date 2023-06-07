Live

Prince Harry to resume testimony in phone hacking case - follow the latest LIVE

Prince Harry's phone hacking testimony will continue into a second day. Picture: Alamy

Prince Harry will take the stand again today after revealing host of claims about his life and behaviour of the press.

The Duke of Sussex endured five hours of questioning yesterday, claiming he had faced a campaign against him by the media from the day he was born.

He claims his phone was hacked by journalists from MGN between 1996 and 2011. MGN contests the claim and has either denied or not admitted that articles about the duke raised at trial involved phone hacking or other unlawful information gathering.

The proceedings are expected to last six to seven weeks.

