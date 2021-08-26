Breaking News

Explosion reported near Kabul airport amid fears of attack on evacuations

There have been fears of an attack for days. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

An explosion has taken place outside Kabul airport as thousands desperately try to flee Afghanistan.

The number of casualties has not been confirmed but it follows fears of an attack as international forces evacuate Afghanistan - particularly from an Isis offshoot.

Reports have suggested it was a suicide attack and there are initial claims at least two US service personnel have been hurt.

The Taliban have said at least 13 people have been killed in the attack, including children and their own fighters, but this has not been confirmed by Western countries.

A US Department of Defence spokesman reported it took place at the Abbey Gate and said: "We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time.

"We will provide additional details when we can."

The French ambassador to Afghanistan, David Martinon, warned: "If you are near the airport gates, get away urgently and take cover. A second explosion is possible."

The blast comes as the UK and US warned an attack at the airport appeared likely - with many suggesting the Isis group in Afghanistan, "Isis-K", was planning an assault as people try to escape Taliban rule.

The Ministry of Defence said: "We are working urgently to establish what has happened in Kabul and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort.

"Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other Nato allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident."

Tory MP Nus Ghani said she was on the phone to a person outside Kabul airport when the explosion happened.

She tweeted: "Explosion at Kabul airport. I was on the phone to an Afghan outside the airport when he heard the explosion.

"Praying that he gets away safely and we get his family safe passage out of this nightmare."

Earlier on Thursday, armed forces minister James Heappey told LBC a jihadist assault with "real lethality" could occur today.

British nationals had already been told not to travel to Hamid Karzai International.

Explosion at Kabul airport.

I was on the phone to an Afghan outside the airport when he heard the explosion.

Mr Heappey told Nick Ferrari: "The intelligence has grown significantly to the point where in all good conscience we couldn't do anything but change the travel advice.

"There is real imminence, there is real credibilty" to the intelligence, he added.

"Imminence as in days?" Nick asked. "Hours," replied Mr Heappey. "Hence the urgency of changing the travel advice last night."

"I was given lines today for what might happen if there was an attack during this media round.

"We are not doing this unnecessarily, we are not being overly cautious. We're doing this because there is real credibility to the intelligence.

"The horrendous thing is that if you look on the TV you will still see crowds of desperate people still outside the airport and that is hugely challenging."

