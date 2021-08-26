Breaking News

Explosion reported near Kabul airport amid fears of attack on evacuations

26 August 2021, 15:18 | Updated: 26 August 2021, 15:50

There have been fears of an attack for days
There have been fears of an attack for days. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

An explosion has taken place outside Kabul airport as thousands desperately try to flee Afghanistan.

The number of casualties has not been confirmed but it follows fears of an attack as international forces evacuate Afghanistan - particularly from an Isis offshoot.

Reports have suggested it was a suicide attack and there are initial claims at least two US service personnel have been hurt.

The Taliban have said at least 13 people have been killed in the attack, including children and their own fighters, but this has not been confirmed by Western countries.

A US Department of Defence spokesman reported it took place at the Abbey Gate and said: "We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time.

"We will provide additional details when we can."

The French ambassador to Afghanistan, David Martinon, warned: "If you are near the airport gates, get away urgently and take cover. A second explosion is possible."

The blast comes as the UK and US warned an attack at the airport appeared likely - with many suggesting the Isis group in Afghanistan, "Isis-K", was planning an assault as people try to escape Taliban rule.

The Ministry of Defence said: "We are working urgently to establish what has happened in Kabul and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort.

"Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other Nato allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident."

Read more: Minister warns of possible Isis-K attack at Kabul airport within 'hours'

Read more: New Isis threat at Kabul airport as US tells citizens to avoid going unless instructed

Tory MP Nus Ghani said she was on the phone to a person outside Kabul airport when the explosion happened.

She tweeted: "Explosion at Kabul airport. I was on the phone to an Afghan outside the airport when he heard the explosion.

"Praying that he gets away safely and we get his family safe passage out of this nightmare."

Earlier on Thursday, armed forces minister James Heappey told LBC a jihadist assault with "real lethality" could occur today.

British nationals had already been told not to travel to Hamid Karzai International.

Mr Heappey told Nick Ferrari: "The intelligence has grown significantly to the point where in all good conscience we couldn't do anything but change the travel advice.

"There is real imminence, there is real credibilty" to the intelligence, he added.

"Imminence as in days?" Nick asked. "Hours," replied Mr Heappey. "Hence the urgency of changing the travel advice last night."

"I was given lines today for what might happen if there was an attack during this media round.

"We are not doing this unnecessarily, we are not being overly cautious. We're doing this because there is real credibility to the intelligence.

"The horrendous thing is that if you look on the TV you will still see crowds of desperate people still outside the airport and that is hugely challenging."

This article is being updated...

US Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load people being evacuated from Afghanistan onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan

Witness tells of dead and wounded after bomb blast outside Kabul airport

Witness tells of dead and wounded after bomb blast outside Kabul airport
Pen Farthing was targeted by gunmen, the ex-marine said

Pen Farthing 'targeted by gunmen' during Kabul airport attack
The collapsed crane

Nine killed as crane collapses in Kenyan capital Nairobi

Champlain Towers Miami

Miami apartment block which collapsed showed extensive corrosion
Ben Wallace appeared to criticise Nowzad in a series of tweets

'Let's get some facts out there': Defence Secretary takes swipe at Pen Farthing
The PM said "we'll do everything we can to get everybody else" out of the country

Boris Johnson: 'Overwhelming majority' of eligible people evacuated from Afghanistan

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

'They're heroes witnessing desperation and suffering daily': Minister on British troops
The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

Islamic State 'utterly deplorable' for wanting to attack 'international humanitarian mission'
The former national security adviser was speaking to LBC

Taliban is 'trying to act a little bit differently', ex National Security Adviser says
Simon Calder: UK's stringent travel rules are 'frankly a joke'

Simon Calder: UK's stringent travel rules are 'frankly a joke'
Nick Ferrari asked the Foreign Secretary three times

'This is what defeat looks like isn't it?' Nick Ferrari asks Dominic Raab three times
Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

