Extinction Rebellion warn of return to London's streets next week 'like never before'

19 August 2021, 14:00 | Updated: 19 August 2021, 14:40

The group is set to take to the capital's streets once again
The group is set to take to the capital's streets once again. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Extinction Rebellion is pledging to return to the streets of the capital ‘like never before’ during two weeks of protests starting on Monday.

Ahead of their 'Impossible Rebellion' which is set to start on Monday, August 23, the group has said it will "combine site occupations and targeted actions, with the first week themed around Crisis Talks."

The demonstrations have been organised in the wake of a landmark study by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

XR says it will largely focus on disrupting financial institutions in the City, though the general public will also be inconvenienced. An animal welfare march, the Impossible Rebellion, is also planned around Smithfield meat market.

The campaigning group claims the City of London, is the main accelerator of the climate crisis and demands the government "agrees to stop all new fossil fuel investment immediately."

Climate change activists are set to descend on Trafalgar Square on Monday morning, warning that the world is running out of time to avoid an environmental meltdown.

The Metro reported the group planned to hold occupations at locations across the capital, alongside themed marches and targeted actions, including on the Bank Holiday weekend, with the City expected to take the brunt of the second week of action after ‘crisis talks’ in week one.

Branded the Impossible Rebellion, activists are being encouraged to take two weeks off work and step up to make the ‘politically impossible inevitable’.

Organisers have already crowdfunded more than £250,00 ahead of the latest demonstrations – which are notoriously creative – with a further £10,000 raised for expected legal costs, suggesting more arrests are likely.

The fundraising page explains: ‘Thousands have been arrested and charged from past rebellions, and 2021 will see the rebellion return to the streets like never before.’

Just last week while speaking on LBC, Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick warned protesters that her officers will tackle planned demonstrations with a "fair but firm" response because Londoners do not want disruptive protests,

Speaking on Call the Commissioner with LBC's Nick Ferrari, London's top officer said she was "very disappointed" over the climate protesters' plans to spend a fortnight demonstrating, with a particular focus on the City.

She threatened the climate activists, who she branded as sometimes "disingenuous" when it comes to interacting with police, with "pre-emptive" action to stop them from causing disruption that takes a long time to clear up.

XR co-founder Clare Farrell said: “We are in the midst of a collective act of global social evil which is unprecedented in all of history.

“This government is a joke, telling us how to wash our dishes when they should be leading the world towards a mobilisation that saves humanity.

“People want to live, but we need leadership and it’s nowhere to be seen. So join us, and we will be the leaders we need. Disobey the system that is killing life on Earth.”

The environmental campaign group has recently won a slew of victories after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) dropped the cases.

The group says that 2,500 people have been prosecuted since April 2019 and that “potentially hundreds if not thousands of the resulting convictions could be unsafe”.

Four more Extinction Rebellion activists had their convictions overturned at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

The last major XR protests in London were part of the 'Autumn Rebellion' actions in September 2020. Protestors disrupted roads around printing presses owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, which affected the distribution of the Sun, the Times and Daily Telegraph, as well as the Daily Mail and Evening Standard.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters mop up at Cache Creek Mobile Home Estates where the Cache Fire levelled dozens of residences (Noah Berger/AP)

Wildfire devastates mobile home park in northern California mountains
An evidence bag containing elephant ivory handicrafts confiscated from a suspected poacher is shown to the media during a press conference at the local police headquarters in East Aceh, Indonesia,(Riska Munawarah/AP)

‘Elephant poacher’ and ‘ivory buyers’ arrested by Indonesian police
Beate Zschaepe had her appeal rejected (Matthias Schrader/AP)

German court rejects appeals over killings by neo-Nazi group

The United Nations Headquarters building in New York (Osamu Honda/AP)

US urges world leaders to stay away from New York for UN general assembly
Jake Davison killed five people in the mass shooting

Plymouth gunman killed five people 'after argument with his mother', inquest told
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighbourhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban marks Afghan independence as challenges to rule emerge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

One former Royal Marine told LBC about his experiences on Op Herrick [File Photo]

'I wake up and feel my pistol strapped to my leg' ex-Marine on his Afghanistan service
Afghans continue to wait at airport in Kabul

'Grim' desperate and sad' scenes as mothers throw babies over fence at Kabul airport
Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'

Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'
UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood
'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty
The former Royal Marine was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-Marine in Kabul's powerful message to Boris Johnson and MPs on Afghanistan

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London