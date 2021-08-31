Extinction Rebellion blocks off part of London Bridge as climate protests continue

31 August 2021, 13:56 | Updated: 31 August 2021, 14:16

Extinction Rebellion blocked off part of London Bridge in a fresh demonstration
Extinction Rebellion blocked off part of London Bridge in a fresh demonstration. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

By Will Taylor

Extinction Rebellion has blocked off the south end of London Bridge in its second week of protest.

The climate activists blocked part of the junction with a bus draped in the banner saying "invest in life".

A photo published by the group shows police are at the scene, with some people lying on the ground.

Extinction Rebellion are disrupting various parts of London – targeting landmarks and banks – in their fortnight of protests. Previously, the group shut down London Bridge with a demonstration there.

The Metropolitan Police said: "Officers are responding to a demonstration in #LondonBridge where protestors have assembled and are blocking the road.

"We are currently assessing the situation working to keep disruption in the area to a minimum."

Read more: Animal rights group blockades largest dairy factory in UK

Read more: XR protesters glue themselves to railings inside Science Museum and 'refuse to leave'

The protests last week led to more than 300 arrests as Extinction Rebellion demonstrated across the capital in what they call the "Impossible Rebellion".

Activists blocked a road in central London with a large pink table, spray painted the exterior of the HM Revenue and Customs building, and daubed the Guildhall in the City of London in red paint.

On Bank Holiday Monday, Tower Bridge was blocked with a van and a caravan, with 11 arrests made at that protest.

In total, 367 arrests had been made up to August 30.

Meanwhile, Animal Rebellion protesters blockaded the UK's largest dairy factory by locking themselves onto bamboo structures and concrete barricades.

About 50 protesters turned up at Arla Foods on Tuesday morning, insisting they will not move until the company follows their demand to switch to plant-based production by 2025.

The company said it is committed to carbon net zero by 2050.

