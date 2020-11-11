Breaking News

Extinction Rebellion hang climate change banner at Cenotaph on Remembrance Day

11 November 2020, 09:02 | Updated: 11 November 2020, 09:23

Extinction Rebellion have put a climate change banner on the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day
Extinction Rebellion have put a climate change banner on the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day. Picture: XR/TheLightScaper
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Extinction Rebellion protesters have hung a climate change banner and placed a wreath at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day.

The controversial demonstration has taken place just hours before official ceremonies commence to remember the nation's war dead.

Extinction Rebellion's banner, which reads ‘Honour Their Sacrifice, Climate Change Means War’, was placed over the iconic memorial in central London at around 8am on Wednesday.

British Army veteran and member of Extinction Rebellion Donald Bell led the protest by calling on the government "to honour the sacrifice of those who gave their lives is past wars by acting to prevent" climate change.

He paid his respects by observing a two-minute silence and hanging a wreath of poppies decorated with the words ‘Climate change means war, Act now’ on the Cenotaph.

The 64-year-old veteran said: “I took action today knowing that I would be criticised. I knew that I would be accused of being disrespectful and hated by many for speaking out in this way.

"Remembrance Day is never an easy time for veterans and this was not an easy decision for me to make.

“But I served this country, I served the people of this country and the action I took today is about just that.

"Unchecked climate change means a return to a world at war. I cannot stand by and let that happen. It is my duty to act."

This story is being updated...

