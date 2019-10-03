Extinction Rebellion Covered In Fake Blood After Losing Control Of Hose During Stunt

This is the moment activists from Extinction Rebellion got covered in fake blood after losing control of the fire hose they were using.

The climate change group sprayed 1,800 litres of fake blood over the front of the Treasury this morning from the top of a disused fire engine.

But as they starting spraying the building, a hose at the back of the truck flew out of its socket and sent the hose whipping around on the ground.

Activists get covered in fake blood. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Two activists tried to get hold of it, but just ended up getting covered in the scarlet fluid.

Guardian journalist Mattha Busby was in completely the wrong place when the hose exploded.

Activists then stood on the top of the truck as police tried to start the engine and move it on.

Eight people were arrested, including an 83-year-old man.