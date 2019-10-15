Extinction Rebellion Set To Protest On Tube

15 October 2019, 18:04 | Updated: 15 October 2019, 19:12

Extinction Rebellion Prepare To Protest On Tube
Extinction Rebellion Prepare To Protest On Tube. Picture: PA

The protest will be onto the Tube from Thursday.

Extinction Rebellion "are planning to nonviolently disrupt Tube services to highlight the Climate and Ecological Emergency" on 17th October.

They said: "We sincerely apologise to all those who may be affected as a consequence of this disruption. In any other circumstances these groups would never dream of disrupting the Tube but this is an emergency."

The MET Police, British Transport Police and RMT have been told about this prepared protest.

The organisation said that "participants will wait peacefully to be arrested by the British Transport Police so workers do not need to intervene to stop this process".

