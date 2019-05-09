Talks To Be Held In A Bid To Avert FA Cup Weekend Tube Strikes

Tube staffs could impact on football fans. Picture: PA

Talks will be held to attempt to stop a strike by London Underground workers over the weekend of the FA Cup Final in a dispute over safety.

The RMT union have announced strike action on the London Underground on May 17th - the Friday before the FA Cup final taking place at Wembley stadium.

The action is the result of a row over a reduction in safety checks and London Underground budget funding, according to the RMT General Secretary Mick Cash.

Tens of thousands of fans would be hit by any disruption to Tube services.

The union has accused Underground bosses of cutting train preparations, inspections and maintenance which it says threatens safety. London Underground denies the claims.

Talks between the two sides will be held at the conciliation service ACAS on Friday.

On the eve of the strike the union will hold a protest at City Hall in a bid to appeal directly to Sadiq Khan the Mayor of London who is also the head of Transport for London.

The RMT said around 1,000 of its members, working on maintenance and other areas, are involved in the row.

General secretary Mick Cash said: "We will be attending the ACAS talks but our campaign and our action remain on as we seek a solution that will guarantee safe operation into the future