Face masks to remain law in Scotland until Easter Monday

30 March 2022, 16:03

Nicola Sturgeon is keeping laws on masks in place
Nicola Sturgeon is keeping laws on masks in place. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Face masks on public transport and in other indoor settings will remain as a legal Covid measure in Scotland for another three weeks, Nicola Sturgeon has announced - dashing business hopes the law would be dropped immediately.

Scotland's First Minister told MSPs that from April 18, Easter Monday, the use of masks will become guidance rather than law - but with daily infection levels at record highs it was "common sense" to remove the restriction in a "phased manner".

She said there is "cautious optimism" that the latest wave of the virus, which has seen one in 11 Scots infected and hospitals under huge strain, may have peaked.

From Monday it will no longer be a legal requirement to wear a face covering in places of worship or while attending a marriage ceremony, a civil partnership registration, a funeral service or commemorative event.

Read more: Police probe 600 cases in Shrewsbury maternity scandal after 201 babies needlessly died

Read more: We are a tax-cutting government, insists Boris Johnson days before NI hike

The wider legal requirement for wearing face masks - which applies to shops, public transport and some other indoor settings - will then be converted to guidance two weeks later on April 18, the day before the school Easter holidays end.

However the move was slammed by Scottish Concervative MSPs, and by licenced trade businesses who had wanted the removal of the masks law to be more rapid.

Nicola Sturgeon said: "This phased approach strikes a sensible balance between our desire to remove this one remaining legal measure and the common sense need for continued caution - not least for the sake of the NHS - while this wave of infection subsides.

"I recognise that face coverings are an inconvenience. However, given all the sacrifice of the past two years and in view of the current pressure on the NHS, I believe the vast majority of people will accept that for a further two weeks this is a proportionate precautionary measure while we pass the peak of this latest wave.

"It also provides some further protection to those who are most at risk from the virus."

But Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said Scotland's case rate being higher than other parts of the UK showed that Nicola Sturgeon's "strategy is clearly failing."

He said: "She is keeping restrictions in place here in Scotland weeks after they have been removed elsewhere. We believe that anyone who wants to keep wearing a face mask should do so, but it should be down to individual choice as it is in other parts of the UK.

"We should leave it up to people and businesses to decide what is best for them based on public health advice - Nicola Sturgeon has to start trusting the people of Scotland."

Ms Sturgeon accused him of being "seriously out of step with the vast majority of people."

She added: "For a couple of weeks more while we see this wave of infection peak and start to fall I think that is a sensible thing to do."

Ms Sturgeon was herself pictured without a mask at a memorial service for Prince Philip on Tuesday, but when that was raised by Tory MSP Murdo Fraser, she insisted that she wore one on the train and "abided by the rules" while in England - something, she said "the Tories find hard to understand."

The Scottish Licenced Trade Association said it would have set a better example for Ms Sturgeon to have worm a face covering, adding that it was "bitterly disappointing" the changes had been delayed in Scotland.

Managing director Colin Wilkinson said the pause would ultimately make little difference as "the lack of use of face coverings is already clearly evident in many settings".

And the Scottish Chambers of Commerce said the "prolonging of Covid-19 rules" might make Scotland a less attractive tourist destination.

However Ms Sturgeon stressed the statistics meant the threat level from the pandemic is currently at "medium" ad numbers are still "exceptionally high."

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed that face mask requirements will be removed in schools from April 18.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie pushed the First Minister on testing, which is due to come to an end for most people from the end of next month.

Ms Baillie asked about the future of testing for people who are on the shielding list and for testing in schools.

Ms Sturgeon replied: "After the population-wide testing programme ceases in its current form, testing will be used to ensure those who would benefit from antiviral treatment - and that is still being offered on a fairly restricted basis but will expand as more antiviral treatments become available - get speedy access to that treatment."

On schools, the First Minister said guidance will continue to be developed but she stressed the importance of bringing down case numbers in schools and wider society to limit staff and pupil absences.

General Secretary of teachers' union, the Educational Institute for Scotland, Larry Flanagan said the continued availability of regular, free, Lateral Flow Testing in schools remained essential in schools.

"Replacing tests with advice to "stay home if you have any symptoms" is likely to lead to increased absence as staff and pupils err on the side of caution," he said. 

"Given the continuing high rates of Covid absence, this will put schools under even greater pressure. Ending LFT availability as we approach the exam season in Secondary schools, where significant Covid outbreaks within a school could be devastating for our young people, is even more nonsensical."

On the planned removal of face-covering regulations in schools and across wider society, Mr Flanagan said: "The EIS believes that the use of face coverings has played an important role in protecting school staff and students and their families throughout the pandemic.

"It is important that, in our schools as well as more widely, people should be supported in continuing to wear face coverings should they choose to do so."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies aged 33

Breaking
Technical issues with British Airways have caused chaos in Heathrow

Heathrow left in chaos as British Airways experiences 'global IT failure'

Boris Johnson suggested he did not recognise the number of 20 fines issued by Scotland Yard yesterday

Boris told he is 'toast' as he dodges Partygate questions

A two-year old boy has died in a dog attack

Two-year-old boy dies after being mauled by dog at a property in Worcestershire

The Dyson Zone has been six years in the making.

Dyson unveils bizarre headphones with air-purifying mask to protect owners from pollution

Boris Johnson has insisted he and the Chancellor are still 'tax-cutting Tories'

We are a tax-cutting government, insists Boris Johnson days before NI hike

Shan Warne's father Keith (far left) and his three children Brooke Warne (L) Jackson Warne (R) and Summer Warne paid tribute to the cricketing legend at his state memorial service.

Shane Warne: Heartbreaking tributes as world says final goodbye to cricketing legend

Selena Mystera Meyers had been visiting her boyfriend when she was hit by two cars

American woman, 23, visiting British boyfriend killed looking wrong way crossing road

Baby P's mother Tracey Connelly is to be freed from prison

Justice Sec to challenge parole board decision to free Baby P's mother Tracey Connelly

Police hunt poison spraying suspect

Three shop workers sprayed with noxious substance in 'violent' and 'frightening' attacks

UK grants 2,700 refugees visas under Homes for Ukraine scheme

UK approves less than 10% of Homes for Ukraine applications as 2,700 visas granted

Snowfall near Stanhope, in Northumberland

Brits set for -5C freeze as Met office issues yellow alerts for snow and ice

Free parking will be axed for NHS staff at hospitals from Friday.

'Sick joke': Anger as free hospital parking for NHS staff axed from Friday

Rhiannon Davies from Ludlow, Shropshire, pictured with her daughter Kate moments after she was born in 2009. Her daughter died hours later

Police probe 600 cases in Shrewsbury maternity scandal after 201 babies needlessly died

MP Jamie Wallis said in a public statement that he had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria

Welsh Tory comes out as first trans MP after revealing rape and £50,000 blackmail plot

Gordon Brown said said "any caring and compassionate chancellor" would have done more

Gordon Brown accuses Sunak of not 'caring' about people struggling with living costs

Latest News

See more Latest News

A charity has revealed that a single mother is using a wax melt burner to cook food for her children (stock photo)

Mum 'uses wax melt burner to cook beans on toast for her kids' as cost of living soars
Glasgow council are considering removing a statue of famous abolitionist David Livingstone

Statue of abolitionist David Livingstone may be removed due to 'links to slavery'
Chris Rock tour ticket sales have skyrocketed after he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

Chris Rock tour ticket sales skyrocket after Will Smith Oscars slap
Andrew escorted the Queen in Westminster Abbey

Royals' 'dismay and regret' as Andrew takes prominent role with Queen at Philip memorial
The concert for Ukraine raised money for humanitarian efforts

Concert for Ukraine: Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello help raise £12m
Hrybov, right, has been released from Russian detention

Captured Ukraine 'hero' who said 'Russian warship go f*** yourself' is freed
Jackie Weaver in the viral Zoom meeting

Jackie Weaver 'did not have authority' to kick out councillors in viral Zoom meeting
Mr Kara-Murza has survived two poisoning attempts in his opposition to Putin

Western sanctions have left no food on Russia's shelves, anti-Putin dissident reveals
Joe Biden meets the leader of Singapore

Biden says he remains focused on Pacific amid Ukraine crisis

Jacob Rees-Mogg has revealed the Government saved £3.4billion in 2020/21

Rees-Mogg: Govt save £3.4bn in crackdown on fraudulent benefit claims and PPE contracts

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Ukraine war is dominating headlines everywhere

The idea Boris will go over partygate is quaint during Ukraine war, says Andrew Marr
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr asked if Joe Biden is 'losing it'

Andrew Marr: Is Joe Biden losing it - and how does the West want this war to end?
Suicide bereaved mum backs Will Smith’s ‘passion’ in Chris Rock slap

Suicide-bereaved mum backs Will Smith's 'passion' in Chris Rock slap
Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police