Facebook Bans UK Far Right Groups Including Britain First, EDL and BNP

Social media sites are cracking down on extreme content. Picture: PA

Facebook has banned a number of far-right groups including Britain First and the English Defence League under their dangerous organisations policy.

Those on the banned list include the British National party, Knights Templar International and the National Front.

It's understood the leadership and senior members of the groups have also had their personal accounts removed.

Facebook said, in a statement: “Individuals and organisations who spread hate, or attack or call for the exclusion of others on the basis of who they are, have no place on Facebook.

"Under our dangerous individuals and organisations policy, we ban those who proclaim a violent or hateful mission or are engaged in acts of hate or violence."

The social networking giant went on to say that the individuals and organisations who have banned violate this policy, and they will no longer be allowed a presence on Facebook or photo-sharing site Instagram.

The ban will also apply to content which expresses praise or support for these figures and groups will also be banned.

The move comes just two months after Facebook banned Tommy Robinson the far-right founder of the English Defence League, for repeatedly breaking policies on hate speech.