Facebook, Instagram And Whatsapp Service Problems

3 July 2019, 19:39 | Updated: 3 July 2019, 19:49

Social media users have complained
Social media users have complained. Picture: PA

Social media users have complained they are unable to upload photos or videos to popular networks due to an error.

Users across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have reported issues with parts of the social media giant's suite of apps.

They've been tweeting to complain about problems uploading photos, videos and other files.

Facebook said it was working to resolve the error as the hashtag #instagramdown began to climb up the trending list on Twitter.

On WhatsApp, some users noticed image and video files were not able to send, while others on Instagram claimed they could not see images on their feed.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble uploading images, videos and other files on our apps," a spokeswoman for Facebook said.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Facebook has more than 2.3 billion monthly active users and Instagram has one billion.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Soldiers disciplined after using picture of Corbyn for target practice

England into cricket World Cup semi-finals after convincing win over New Zealand

Darren Pencille: Man accused of train murder 'had frequent meltdowns', court hears

Finn's Law: Man thought to be first charged after police dog attack

'Hands off Hong Kong,' China's ambassador tells UK

The News Explained

This year's G20 summit sees Trump, May, Putin and more gather in Osaka, Japan

What Is The G20 Summit In Osaka And Which Countries Are Members?
Boris Johnson on LBC

What Is Gatt 24? Can Article XXIV Be Used To Trade After Brexit?
Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson

Who Will Be The Next Prime Minister? Latest Tory Leadership Odds And Polls

Politics

Conservative leadership contest Jeremy Hunt

What Is Jeremy Hunt's Stance On Abortion, Brexit And The NHS?
Social media users changed their profile pictures blue after the death of a protester in Sudan

Blue For Sudan: Why Are Instagram Users Turning Their Profile Picture Blue?