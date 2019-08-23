Facial Recognition Aims To Cut Passport Queue Times

Facial Recognition Aims To Cut Passport Queue Times. Picture: PA

New technology has been developed that uses facial recognition technology and mobile phones in a bid to speed up passport control queues.

The UK Home Office and Border Force are considering using new facial recognition technology at airport border checks in future.

Passengers would have to load their passport onto their mobiles through a secure app.

The mobile QR code would be scanned at an airport kiosk.

Passengers would walk through a biometric corridor, present their passport on a document reader, and look into cameras to verify their identity.

The aim of mobile technology and facial recognition is to minimise long passport queues at e-gates.

The tunnel developers say the technology is ready to use and await a future decision from the Home Office and Border Force.