Electrician pulls himself out of vat of 720C molten aluminium after falling in while working on factory furnace
11 November 2022, 12:43 | Updated: 11 November 2022, 14:13
An electrician has managed to pull himself out of a vat of molten aluminium after falling in while working at a factory.
The unnamed 25-year-old fell into a furnace which held the aluminium at 720C.
He was up to his knees in the searing hot liquid but still managed to pull himself out.
He was working on the furnace with a colleague at the factory in St Gallen in north east Switzerland on Wednesday evening when he fell into an opening at the top of the furnace.
Air rescue paramedics gave him first aid before flying him to hospital in a helicopter.
He has suffered extensive burns.
Police are investigating how the accident happened.