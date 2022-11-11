Electrician pulls himself out of vat of 720C molten aluminium after falling in while working on factory furnace

The electrician fell into 720C molten aluminium. Picture: St Gallen police

By Will Taylor

An electrician has managed to pull himself out of a vat of molten aluminium after falling in while working at a factory.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The unnamed 25-year-old fell into a furnace which held the aluminium at 720C.

He was up to his knees in the searing hot liquid but still managed to pull himself out.

He was working on the furnace with a colleague at the factory in St Gallen in north east Switzerland on Wednesday evening when he fell into an opening at the top of the furnace.

Read more: Student 'who threw eggs at King Charles' launches brazen bid to raise £10,000 for legal fees

Read more: US rape suspect faked own death before turning up on Covid ward in Scotland, court finds

Air rescue paramedics gave him first aid before flying him to hospital in a helicopter.

He has suffered extensive burns.

Police are investigating how the accident happened.