Fake Amazon driver jailed after targeting man on his doorstep with loaded shotgun

By Asher McShane

A fake Amazon delivery driver has been jailed after confronting a man on his doorstep with a loaded shotgun.

Vincente Forde, 32, from Greenwich was jailed for six years and nine months after brandishing the shotgun after pretending to be bringing an amazon package to the resident.

Forde admitted possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence at Croydon Crown Court on Monday and was sentenced yesterday.

The pair grappled on the doorstep before bystanders rushed to help the victim. Picture: Metropolitan Police

He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

At 9.30am on July 13 he turned up at the property on Crystal Palace Road SE22 dressed as a delivery driver in a high-vis vest and holding a fake empty Amazon box.

The shotgun was recovered at the scene. Picture: Metropolitan Police

He knocked on the door of the address and waited with the 'package'.

When he heard the door opening, he put the package down and pulled out a shotgun that he had concealed inside his jacket and aimed it towards the door.

Vincente Forde was jailed for six years and nine months. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The victim, who had been at home with his daughter and was on the phone to a friend at the time, grabbed hold of the gun and became engaged in a furious struggle with Forde as he fought to disarm him.

Forde threatened to stab the victim if he didn't let go during the struggle but the victim held on while he was kicked and punched.

He screamed out for help before managing to prise the weapon away from him and throw it under a nearby car.

Neighbours rushed to help along with some men who were doing building work nearby. They restrained the attacker until police arrived.

The shotgun was seized and found to be in working condition and loaded with two live cartridges.

The victim was arrested at the scene and taken into custody, while the victim was taken to a south London hospital for treatment for bruising and a broken nose.

The circumstances around the incident continue to be investigated by detectives.

Forde was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison for possession of prohibited firearm. The three years and six months sentence handed down for possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and the four year sentence for possession of a firearm to cause fear of violence will run concurrently.

Detective Constable Imran Hansraj, of the Specialist Crime Command, said: "Vicente Forde's sentencing has removed him from the streets for a substantial amount of time, and I've no doubt that London will be all the safer for it.

"The victim had no idea what was about to unfold when he saw what he thought was a delivery man bringing a parcel to his address. He had been home with his young daughter and was going about his business as usual when he was thrust into an incredibly frightening ordeal in which he fought for his life.

"His life was turned upside down in a split second by Forde's actions, which were wicked and cowardly in the extreme. He was disguised and armed with a lethal weapon but the victim displayed incredibly bravery to disarm him. He was lucky that a number of members of the public took heed of his cries for help and came to his aid. They too deserve enormous recognition."