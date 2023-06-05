'Fake taxi driver' tried to rape two women and stalked the streets at night armed with Viagra and latex gloves

Graham Head posed as a taxi driver to sexually assault women
Graham Head posed as a taxi driver to sexually assault women. Picture: Sussex Police

By Kit Heren

A man has been found guilty of kidnap, attempted rape and assault by penetration after posing as a taxi driver to lure victims into his car in Brighton.

Graham Head, 66, dragged his first victim into bushes in Hove Park late at night in August 2022.

She had earlier received a lift from him from Brighton to Hove Park.

Head tried to rape the woman, but she was able to escape when he fled the scene after her mobile phone rang.

She reported the offence to the police on August 19. Officers later received a report of a second sexual assault in November, and were able to link the two attacks.

On November 18, a woman in her 20s reported waking up in a vehicle, which she believed to be a taxi, to find a man sexually assaulting her.

Man posing as a taxi service found guilty of kidnap and attempted rape.

She managed to escape and call police, giving them the registration number.

CCTV footage from the investigation showed the victim earlier walking up to a silver Mercedes.

Officers were able to track the car through city centre CCTV, as well as doorbell footage of the vehicle driving slowly along the road near Hove Park.

Officers found the car and stopped it after a short pursuit. It was being driven by Head.

Police found latex gloves, condoms, Viagra tablets and a balaclava inside the car.

Head, of Coast Road in Pevensey, was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, attempted rape and failing to stop a vehicle when asked to do so.

Graham Head
Graham Head. Picture: Sussex Police

Investigators linked his vehicle to the August attack and he was also arrested for that attack.

He was subsequently charged with kidnap, attempted rape, assault by penetration, and sexual assault - and remanded in custody.

Detective Constable Elliott Lander from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: "Graham Head is a predatory offender who gained the trust of these victims by posing as a taxi driver, only to take advantage of vulnerable women in the most abhorrent ways.

"The items found in his car show the callous, pre-meditated nature of his crimes as he moved through Brighton and Hove looking for potential victims.

Graham Head was found guilty of kidnap, attempted rape and assault by penetration
Graham Head was found guilty of kidnap, attempted rape and assault by penetration. Picture: Sussex Police

"Thanks to the quick-thinking and bravery of these two women, we were quickly able to connect Head to both incidents and bring him to justice. I would like to thank them both for their support during this investigation.

"Without them, this dangerous individual could still be at large. Instead, he has been brought to justice and the streets of Brighton and Hove are safer as a result.

"We believe Head may have further victims who have not yet come forward. If you believe you may have been a victim, or have any information which could help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Cooper. Always dial 999 in an emergency."

Information and support for anyone affected by rape or sexual abuse issues is available from Rape Crisis, which offers support on 0808 500 2222 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, or 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland.

