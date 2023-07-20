Falklands War hero slams EU for calling islands the 'Islas Malvinas', the Argentinian name

20 July 2023, 17:03 | Updated: 20 July 2023, 17:21

Simon Weston has slammed the EU for calling the Falkland Islands Islas Malvinas
Simon Weston has slammed the EU for calling the Falkland Islands Islas Malvinas. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A Falklands war hero has hit out at the EU for adopting the Argentinian name for the south Atlantic islands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The EU provoked fury in London after it signed a deal with Argentina, referring to the Falkland Islands as "Islas Malvinas". The bloc has since backed down.

Buenos Aires boasted of the move as being a "diplomatic triumph" and said it hoped to expand talks with the bloc on the "question" of the archipelago.

The Foreign Office strongly opposed any reference to the islands with Argentina's preferred name.

The vast majority of Falklands islands residents have consistently said they want to be British subjects. 99.8% residents voted to remain an overseas territory of the UK in a 2013 referendum.

Read more: 'Entirely unacceptable': EU backs down in diplomatic row after calling Falkland Islands by Argentine name

Read more: Gleeful Argentinians chant 'f*** the English' in Falklands War chant after World Cup semi-final victory

Falkland war hero and veteran Simon Weston
Falkland war hero and veteran Simon Weston. Picture: Alamy

The UK and Argentina fought a war in 1982 after the South American nation invaded the islands, which are about 300 miles off the coast.

Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said it would be "entirely unacceptable for the EU to question the Falkland Islanders' right to decide their own future".

Former Welsh Guardsman Mr Weston, who suffered severe burns when the RFA Sir Galahad troop carrier he was on was bombed by Argentine fighters during the war, told the Mirror: "It’s very disappointing for the islanders - they have every right to live their lives peacefully, quietly getting on with their own industry everyday.

"Argentina has been working on this for a long time, building a cabal of nations in South America."

He added: “Is this a kick in the shins to Britain because of Brexit? It’s happened, move on."

Caller objects to the EU's decision to sign the deal using the Falklands' Argentine name

Mr Sunak's spokesperson said: "To be clear, the Falkland Islands are British, that was the choice of the islanders themselves.

"The EU has rightly now clarified that their position on the Falklands has not changed after their regrettable choice of words.

"And just as a reminder, in the 2013 referendum, 99.8% of islanders voted to be part of the UK family. It's a position supported by international law and the UN Charter which is binding on all UN members.

"And we will continue to defend the Falklands' right to self-determination in all international forums and have called on the EU to respect the democratic rights of the Falkland Islands."

On 14th June 1982, the British Forces marched in to Stanley in the Falkland Islands, liberating the town from the invasion of the Argentinian army
On 14th June 1982, the British Forces marched in to Stanley in the Falkland Islands, liberating the town from the invasion of the Argentinian army. Picture: Alamy

Gavin Short, ember of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly, said the news had "gone down a bit like a lead balloon in the Falklands."

He told LBC's Ben Kentish: "We’re quite used to the Argentines using just about any wording they can to sneak this sort of wording in.

"We find it rather sad that the EU which of course has a war going on on its borders in Ukraine, shouldn’t be more alive to this sort of language, because the EU should really be standing up for people’s human rights and freedoms… all over the world."

Teslyn Barkman, deputy chairman of the Legislative Assembly, said: "We are hugely disappointed that it has been decided, without input from the Falkland Islands or the UK government, to refer to our Islands by a name that has been given to us by our aggressive and hostile neighbour, Argentina.

"We remain clear that discussions on our sovereignty are non-negotiable. Falkland Islanders are clear in their desire to remain as a British Overseas Territory and our commitment to being part of the UK family, living in freedom under the government of our choice."

Britain lost 255 servicemen retaking the south Atlantic territory after Argentina's military junta invaded. Some 649 Argentinians were killed. Three Falkland Islanders died.

Although the UK decisively won the fight and ensured the Falklands' status as an overseas territory, the issue has never gone away for Buenos Aires.

Securing the use of the phrase "Islas Malvinas" in an agreement with the EU will only embolden its hopes of absorbing the islands.

The wording came in a joint declaration between the EU and Celac, a bloc of 33 countries in Latin America.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

India Manipur Ethnic Clashes

India’s Modi condemns violence after video shows women being molested

British diplomats in Russia are facing restrictions on movement

British diplomats face restricted movement in Russia, as Kremlin retaliates for 'hostile actions'

Tupac Investigation Las Vegas

Home searched in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing tied to uncle of long-dead suspect

Prince Harry looking gloomy alongside Meghan Markle in a cream top

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle splitting? The latest rumours explained

King Charles is on the lookout for a new staff member in Buckingham Palace.

King Charles is looking to fill a vital £37,000 role in Buckingham Palace with meals included – could it be you?

Russia Crime and Punishment

Russia seeking 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny, ally says

Brianna Ghey died in February

Teenager pleads not guilty to murdering transgender teenager Brianna Ghey

Russia Belarus Wagner

Wagner mercenaries train with Belarusian military near Polish border

APTOPIX India Weather

Landslide triggered by heavy rains kills 10 in western India

Pakistan Militant Attack

Four officers killed as suicide bombers attack Pakistan police

Miguel Alvaro was locked up for nearly three weeks

Man arrested in Turkey and locked up for 20 days 'because he looked gay and was wearing a crop top'

Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the Women’s World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland

Women’s World Cup security heightened after deadly shooting in Auckland

Pakistan Ukraine

Ukraine and Pakistan call for restoration of Black Sea grain deal

Police rushed to Royal Cornwall Hospital, Truro, shortly before 5pm on Wednesday.

Man arrested after 'suspicious' death of woman in her 60s at hospital in Cornwall

David Carrick will serve a minimum 30 years in prison after admitting to 85 offences

Watchdog launches multiple investigations into claims Met Police failed to take David Carrick allegations seriously

The pair announced their split after seven years together earlier this week.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara to divorce amid reports of ‘differences’ on having kids – but $100m prenup stands

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ronan Keating paid tribute to his brother at his funeral

Ronan Keating weeps as he pays tribute to brother Ciarán at funeral after horror crash death
Boots plans to close 300 stores

Boots stores closure: First of 300 shops begin to close - here's the full list

A firefighting helicopter dumps water in Mandra, west of Athens

Blaze near Athens contained but Europe’s heatwave keeps authorities on alert

Director James Cameron (bottom right) paid tribute to PH Nargeolet at a memorial event

French sub expert who died in Titan disaster is honoured by James Cameron for ‘inspiring explorers all over the world’
Protester Salwan Momika appears outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm

Iraq expels Swedish ambassador as protester desecrates Koran in Sweden

Lesley Cawthorne has pleaded for her father to be freed

Daughter of man accused of killing terminally ill wife begs authorities to free him and 'put family back together'
RMT and Aslef have confirmed fresh travel disruption for July 2023

When are the train strikes in July? Full list of dates and services affected

Police during a search operation for a dangerous wild animal near the village of Kleinmachnow in the southern suburbs of Berlin

German police hunt for lioness on the loose on the outskirts of Berlin

London Underground sign alongside a picture of a running tube train in service

London Underground tube strikes: July dates and which lines are affected

The actor opened up about his recent wedding to Emma Krokdal.

Dolph Lundgren, 65, ties knot with 27-year-old fiancée after lung cancer prognosis gave him ‘2-3 years to live’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan asked to return back to the US with the Bidens

Harry and Meghan 'asked to return to US on Air Force One with the Bidens' after Queen's funeral
Daniel Craig accused of not standing up for the Princess of Wales

Should Mr Bond stand up for royalty? Daniel Craig embroiled in etiquette row after staying seated for Kate
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California

Harry and Meghan could be forced to 'downsize' Montecito mansion after Spotify deal collapses

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lewis Goodall discusses the financial "penalty" of being single.

Does being single impact you financially? Lewis Goodall discusses

Tom on JSO

'Am I complicit in a Holocaust?' asks Tom Swarbrick, as Just Stop Oil compares oil and gas giants to Nazis
blind traveller

Disabled caller echoes Andy Burnham's concerns as they say rail office closures make travel 'impossible' for blind people
Lewis Goodall

'Do we really want to saddle them with this?', asks Lewis Goodall as 28,000 convicted for Covid rule breaches
Tom and Energy Secretary

Blocking all new North Sea oil and gas projects is 'absurd' and puts UK at 'behest of Putin' says Energy Secretary
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we seeing a revival of Tony Blair's New Labour?

Burnham and Marr

Mayor Andy Burnham urges Labour to prioritise 'relieving child poverty' when 'resources allow'
Ex-cop claims white police officers were 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Ex-cop claims police forces are 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Lewis Goodall

'Is this Britain's last day as a humane country?', asks Lewis Goodall as Illegal Immigration Bill is finalised
Tom and Nuclear Minister

Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit