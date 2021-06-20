Family pay tribute to 'always smiling, beautiful' girl who died after being hit by car

20 June 2021, 19:54 | Updated: 20 June 2021, 19:56

The family of Sharlotte Naglis have paid tribute
The family of Sharlotte Naglis have paid tribute. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The family of an "always smiling, beautiful" six-year-old girl who died in a crash as she walked with her father have paid tribute.

Police said Sharlotte Naglis and her father were struck by a car while walking along Endon Road in Norton, Stoke-on-Trent, at about 7.15pm on Saturday.

Her family said in a statement: "Sharlotte was so beautiful, full of life, always smiling, sassy, so brave and happy.

"Sharlotte just started her gymnastics classes, which she loved and was shining so bright in. She was loved by everyone that met her, so caring and loving.

"Every night since she was born she would never sleep without holding her mum's hand. There will never be another child like her for anyone who met her. She was taken so early from us and will never be forgotten."

Despite the best efforts of passers-by, Sharlotte was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her father is being treated for injuries. The driver of the car is being treated for a head injury.

Inspector Lee Robinson said earlier: “We do not yet understand fully what has happened and so I’d urge people to avoid the area while we investigate and please not to speculate as to the circumstances.

“However, I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch and assist our enquiries.

“The girl’s family will be supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Staffordshire Police have asked anyone who may have seen the incident to get in touch. 

Anyone with information should contact them on 101 or via social media referring to incident 716 of June 19.

