Tennis Fans Ordered To Stop Taking Photos Of Meghan Markle At Wimbledon

10 July 2019, 09:31 | Updated: 10 July 2019, 09:46

This man was told off for taking a selfie close to the Duchess of Sussex
This man was told off for taking a selfie close to the Duchess of Sussex. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex has come under fire for ordering people not to take photos of her while she was at Wimbledon.

Meghan Markle made the surprise visit to the All England Club to see her friend Serena Williams play on Court 1 on Thursday.

But as excited fans stole a photo of the Royal, her bodyguards got involved and told them to stop.

One man who was taking a selfie in front of her was told to stop by her security detail, even though he wasn't actually taking a picture of her.

There were plenty of spare seats around Meghan on Court 1
There were plenty of spare seats around Meghan on Court 1. Picture: PA

Critics have rounded on the Duchess. TV star Kirstie Allsopp said: "If you earn money by entertaining, in sport or media, or by being a member of the royal family, photos are part of the deal - because you’re bloody lucky to have the privileges that come with the jobs & the wages."

Piers Morgan tweeted: "It’s absurd for Ms Markle to demand privacy as she sits in the royal box on a publicly-funded jolly with her mates."

