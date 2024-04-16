Chaos as authorities close down 'right-wing' conference with Farage and Braverman as speakers

16 April 2024, 14:28 | Updated: 16 April 2024, 15:06

Authorities attempted to shut down the NatCon conference
Authorities have started to shut down the NatCon conference. Picture: Getty Images

By Flaminia Luck

A "right-wing" conference with Nigel Farage and Suella Braverman as speakers has descended into chaos as authorities have begun to shut it down.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former UKIP leader was on stage at the National Conservatism when police arrived at the venue, ahead of a speech by the former Home Secretary.

Reports on social media suggest that the event was given 15 minutes to shut down with police entering the building.

Farage has blasted the move describing it a "disgrace" and saying that it is proof free speech is being stifled.

"For the Mayor and police to shut down a peaceful political event makes me more convinced of Brexit than ever" he said on Twitter.

He added: "We can see that legally held opinions from people who are going to win national elections is no longer acceptable, here in Brussels, the home of globalism.

"Because if you don't agree with an ever closer union, it must be a bad thing," he said.

Atendees were told by NatCon organiser Yoram Hazony that the conference would be closed "gradually" due to it causing a "public disturbance".

He assured guests they would continue tomorrow morning at a different venue.

Read more: easyJet cancels all flights to Israel for six months amid fears of wider regional conflict in Middle East

Members of the Belgian police enter into the venue
Members of the Belgian police enter into the venue. Picture: Getty

Wes Streeting mocked the former Home Sec while speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

"She's currently in Brussels surrounded by the police who are trying to shut down the event she's attending with some far-right fanatics with whom she has much in common," he said.

The two-day conference also includes Hungarian leader Viktor Orban in the line-up.

Emir Kir, the mayor of Brussels district Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, said he had issued an order banning the National Conservatism conference from taking place on Tuesday "to guarantee public safety".

He added: "In Etterbeek, in Brussels City and in Saint-Josse, the far-right is not welcome."

Police block the entrance of the Claridge hotel in Brussesl where is held the "NatCon" national conservatism conference
Police block the entrance of the Claridge hotel in Brussesl where NatCon is being held. Picture: Getty

The conference had already struggled to find a venue, with two event spaces cancelling in the face of public pressure.

Rishi Sunak had faced pressure to block Ms Braverman's attendance at the conference, with Labour shadow minister Jonathan Ashworth urging him to stop the former home secretary "giving oxygen to these divisive and dangerous individuals".

The National Conservatism Conference said it aims to bring together voices from across Europe to share their views on the continent's future political outlook.

Around 40 leading figures from the conservative and religious right and far-right were invited to take part.

Read more: Liz Truss admits she kept 'bugging' Boris Johnson in hospital when he was recovering from Covid

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dr Sarah Brown is fighting to keep her medical practice licence after she was jailed for 31 days

GP who could be struck off for part in Just Stop Oil protests says it is her 'fundamental duty to protect health and life'
Biden

US to work with 50 countries to stifle future pandemics

Trump Hush Money

Trump returns to court in New York for second day of criminal trial

China Economy

China’s economy beats expectations to grow 5.3% in first quarter

Squatters who moved into Gordon Ramsay's £13 million London pub have been served papers, the group has said

Gordon Ramsay 'serves papers' to squatters in £13m pub who say they are forced to 'cancel' community soup kitchen

Australia Church Stabbing

Tensions rise in Australia after bishop and priest hurt in church knife attack

A flooded street in Orenburg, Russia

More homes flooded in Russian region bordering Kazakhstan as river levels rise

Israel Palestinians

Israel must stop settler attacks on Palestinians, UN human rights office says

Denmark Argentina

Argentina buys 24 of Denmark’s ageing F-16 fighter jets

Greece Olympics Paris Flame Lighting

Paris Olympics flame is lit at Greek cradle of ancient games

Italy Israel Venice Biennale

Artist refuses to open Israeli pavilion at Venice Biennale until ceasefire

Nigel Farare pictured during the NatCon Conference

Police poised to shut down National Conservatism conference with Farage and Braverman as speakers

Flights will resume from October 27

easyJet cancels all flights to Israel for six months amid fears of wider regional conflict in Middle East

India Kashmir Boat Capsized

At least six dead as boat capsizes in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Prince William announced his first public engagements since news of the cancer diagnosis.

Prince William announces return to public duties after Kate's cancer diagnosis

Denmark Fire

Fire rages through historic Stock Exchange in Copenhagen

Latest News

See more Latest News

Arabian Peninsula Rain

Heavy rains lash UAE as death toll in Oman flooding rises to 18

The pupil took legal action against Michaela Community School in Brent, claiming its prayer ban policy was discriminatory and “uniquely” affected her faith

'Britain’s strictest headteacher' wins legal challenge over school prayer ban as Muslim student's case dismissed
Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley has spoken out following the attack

Sydney church asks for prayers for 'perpetrator' following attack which left bishop in hospital
'I'm ashamed to say Nick, I started smoking when I was 12' Tory MP reveals

Minister who reveals she started smoking at 12 says she's not interested in freedom argument against ban
Music Library of Congress

ABBA, Blondie and Biggie enter US National Recording Registry

China Germany

German chancellor says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens global security

Denmark's historic stock exchange erupted into flames

Copenhagen's historic stock exchange goes up in flames as footage shows moment iconic spire collapses
This guest told LBC he was against Rishi Sunak's smoking ban because 'everybody dies in the end' and the NHS should 'price in' the cost of dealing with sick Brits.

'The NHS is there to make you healthy' guest dismisses smoking ban as 'everybody dies in the end'
Musk suggested new users could be charged a small annual fee before posting

New X users face paying ‘small fee’ to combat ‘relentless onslaught of bots’, Elon Musk suggests
A gang involved in the sale of millions of pounds worth of cocaine have been jailed

Moment police raid uncovers £17.2 million worth of cocaine hidden in blocks of cheese

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Dozens of influencers were sent samples of Meghan's new strawberry jam

Meghan Markle unveils first product from new lifestyle brand as dozens of influencers receive gift of strawberry jam
Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

King Charles has condemned the 'senseless attack'.

King Charles 'utterly shocked and horrified' by Sydney stabbing as royals pay tribute to victims of 'senseless attack'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit