Fares Maatou: Boy, 14, charged with murder after teenager stabbed in east London

Fares Maatou was stabbed to death in east London on Friday. Picture: Met Police/PA

By Will Taylor

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in London.

Fares Maatou, also 14, died at the scene in Barking Road, Newham, on Friday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police said the charged teenager was arrested on the same day and has also been accused of possessing an offensive weapon.

He will appear in custody at Stratford Youth Court on Monday.

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday remains in police custody.

Another 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder was bailed, as was another 15-year-old who was held in connection with the incident.

Tributes were left to Fares near the scene. Picture: PA

Police are keeping an open mind about the motive.

The Met said Fares's death is the 33rd homicide in London since the start of the year.

A total of 24 of those were killed with a knife, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton, of Specialist Crime, said: "I spoke yesterday about how local people have provided fantastic support to our investigation and given us a good deal of information.

"This has continued over the weekend, and once again I thank them for that.

People gathered at the scene to pay respects to Fares. Picture: PA

"Every piece of information could be vital, so I continue to appeal for anyone who knows anything and any witnesses who have yet to speak with police to please come forward.

"I have assured Fares's family of my total commitment to bringing to justice those responsible for this senseless killing.

"They will be supported by specialist officers at every stage of what will be a terrible ordeal for them in the weeks, months and years ahead.

"This remains a fast-moving investigation and there will be further developments."

Anyone with information can contact the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.