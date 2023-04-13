Breaking News

Fashion designer and champion of the miniskirt Dame Mary Quant dies aged 93

Fashion legend Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93, her family has announced. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93, her family has announced.

A statement from her family said she "died peacefully at home in Surrey, UK this morning".

It continued: "Dame Mary, aged 93, was one of the most internationally recognised Fashion Designers of the 20th Century and an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties."

The designer was perhaps best known for her work with miniskirts which became one of the iconic 60s fashion staples.

Quant was made a Dame in the 2015 New Years Honours. Picture: Getty

Dame Mary is credited for the invention of the iconic miniskirt - a staple of Swinging Sixties fashion. Picture: Getty

The style was also innovated by Dame Mary who is credited for being among the first to pair patterned or coloured tights with the garb.

Dame Mary was the first winner of the Dress of the Year Award in 1963, and was honoured with an OBE three years later in 1966 for her contribution to the fashion industry - arriving to Buckingham Palace to accept the gong in a cream wool jersey minidress with blue facings.

She was made a Dame in the 2015 New Year Honours for services to British fashion by the late Queen Elizabeth II - and most recently being appointed Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour (CH) in the New Year Honours earlier this year.

Dame Mary is survived by her son Orlando, who she shared with her late husband Alexander Plunket Greene who died in 1990 after their 1953 marriage.